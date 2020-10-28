Carlisle school district to host virtual forums in November on COVID-19 response

Carlisle Area School District will host a series of online forums on Zoom this November that focus on its response to COVID-19.

“These virtual events will allow families to ask questions regarding our current operations in a setting that will allow all participants to hear the responses,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said.

Starting off, the forums will not be open to the general public, but will be limited to families with children enrolled in the district, Spielbauer said.

“We want to be able to address their questions and concerns first. We may open them up in the future.”

Administrators are finalizing the details on the forums' format and schedule. The plan is to host two events per week at different times of the day to accommodate the varied schedules of families.

Once the schedule is finalized, administrators will forward information to families on the dates and times and what families need to do to register for a forum and connect to Zoom. The superintendent will host each forum with other administrators in attendance as needed.

