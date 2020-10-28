Carlisle school district to host virtual forums in November on COVID-19 response

Carlisle Area School District will host a series of online forums on Zoom this November that focus on its response to COVID-19.
“These virtual events will allow families to ask questions regarding our current operations in a setting that will allow all participants to hear the responses,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said.
Starting off, the forums will not be open to the general public, but will be limited to families with children enrolled in the district, Spielbauer said.
“We want to be able to address their questions and concerns first. We may open them up in the future.”
Administrators are finalizing the details on the forums' format and schedule. The plan is to host two events per week at different times of the day to accommodate the varied schedules of families.
Once the schedule is finalized, administrators will forward information to families on the dates and times and what families need to do to register for a forum and connect to Zoom. The superintendent will host each forum with other administrators in attendance as needed.
Support Local Journalism
“I will most likely provide an overview of where we are and then allow the opportunity for families to ask questions,” Spielbauer said. “Our goal is to have a positive open communication with our schools and families. We have heard from people who would like more communication in the form of specific topics. We are working to build upon what we are currently doing.”
In early October, Spielbauer announced changes in the district’s communication strategy to include twice-monthly web postings, the addition of links to make it easier to locate information on the website and the distribution of additional information to families on COVID-19 cases while upholding obligations under privacy laws.
Specific postings to the district website included two informational videos along with a Frequently Asked Questions list that can be accessed by logging on to www.carlisleschools.org and by clicking on the “2020-2021 School Year” link on the homepage.
In mid-October, several parents called on the district to host public forums to promote a more open exchange of information to help families cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This public comment period once a month at public meetings is not sufficient,” said Amy Knapp, a Carlisle High School counselor and the mother of district students. “We need a public forum for families to be heard and for questions to be adequately addressed. I urge the [school] board to follow through on creating a forum so that families can have an actual dialogue with the leaders during these challenging times.”
During previous meetings, residents with concerns were asked to provide contact information to the administration so that their questions could be answered directly after the meeting. While this enabled parents to get responses to individual questions, they were not hearing the answers to other really good questions posed by parents and people in the community, Kristen Owen, a district parent, told board members in mid-October.
Photos: First day of school at
Wilson Middle School in Carlisle
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!