Carlisle school district schedules online focus group to gather input for superintendent search

An online focus group is scheduled for next Monday to receive input from parents and guardians on the search for the next superintendent of Carlisle Area School District.

The focus group will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. To register, visit www.cciu.org. Registered participants will be sent a Zoom link in a follow-up email.

In December, the school board hired the Chester County Intermediate Unit to coordinate the search for a permanent replacement for Christina Spielbauer, who stepped down as superintendent on Dec. 31.

Intermediate unit staff will conduct the Zoom session to encourage parents and guardians to share their experience and insight about the type of leader the district seeks. This will be used to help develop a candidate profile and interview questions to screen applicants.

Focus group participants will be asked to identify the qualities needed in a superior leader, the strengths and skills the next superintendent needs to demonstrate and the key issues facing the district over the next five years.

Parents and guardians will also be asked to identify the obstacles to student achievement and the strategies the next superintendent will need to employ to overcome those obstacles.

To promote an open and honest dialogue, no members of the school district leadership team will participate in or observe the session, said Steve Gerhard, assistant intermediate unit executive director. He said the report on the responses will be presented in general terms with no attribution tied to any one participant.

Those unable to attend can send their comments to CarlisleASDSuptSearch@cciu.org. Focus groups are also planned for teachers, administrators, Carlisle High School students, business and community leaders and community members at-large.

Feb. 25 is the deadline to apply to the position of superintendent. After that, the school board plans to screen applicant resumes and credentials before scheduling the first round of candidate interviews.

After that, the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate will be determined. The board will then select candidates for a second round of interviews.

The goal is to complete the search process by early spring in the hope of hiring a superintendent as close to July 1 as possible. July 1 is the start of the 2022-23 fiscal/academic year.

In December, board members hired veteran educator Patricia Sanker to serve as acting superintendent in the interim.

