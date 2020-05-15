Carlisle school district receives almost $764,000 in federal stimulus money

Carlisle Area School District has received just under $764,000 in federal stimulus money to help counteract the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler told school board members Thursday.
“The administration is working on a plan on how to spend down that money,” Kinsler said. “My anticipation is we would first use the federal money for unexpected costs in the future.”
Such costs could be directly related to COVID-19 such as the purchase of additional cleaning supplies, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. While some parameters have been set on how the stimulus money could be spent, district administrators are waiting for additional guidance from the state and federal government on allowable uses, she said.
Once that guidance is received, administrators could complete the plan and submit it to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for review, Spielbauer said. At least one board member is not completely satisfied by the response from Washington, D.C.
“It’s a significant amount, but I’m going to make the case that it’s inadequate,” Rick Coplen said about the stimulus money. “The federal government needs to do more to help localities and districts like ours all across America.”
The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted business as usual. The typical cycle calls for the Carlisle school board to advertise a proposed budget in May for a vote on final adoption in June.
Usually, the June vote is more of a formality because there are very few adjustments made between what is presented in May and what goes before the board in June.
But with the pandemic, there is the possibility that the proposed budget approved Thursday may have to undergo significant revisions by the June 18 scheduled meeting for final adoption.
“We are getting new information almost on a daily basis,” Spielbauer said. “I imagine that maybe we will have additional information to share. We’re going to have to wait and see how things play out.”
