Carlisle school district puts protocols into practice in response to COVID reports

The multiple reports of cases within a short time frame represented the first real test of the district health and safety plan.

“The protocols are working as designed, but we will certainly review the steps taken before the school closure and afterwards to make any necessary adjustments moving forward,” Spielbauer said. She reported no major problems with students and staff making the quick pivot from in-person instruction part of this week to fully virtual instruction the remainder of this week.

She credits that to all the preparation by teachers and staff members since the outbreak of the pandemic forced the closure of schools in mid-March.

Months of professional development have enabled teachers to develop lesson plans and best practices that allow for flexibility, Spielbauer said. Also, students and staff members are expected to take their devices and coursework home daily so that instruction could continue if conditions change suddenly due to the virus, she said.

“As far as we know, the students are doing well,” Spielbauer said, referring to those who tested positive for COVID-19. “They are staying home on quarantine as directed by the Department of Health.