Carlisle school district puts protocols into practice in response to COVID reports

Carlisle Area School District is set to reopen its buildings to in-person instruction on Monday after recent reports of COVID-19 cases among students prompted a short-term closure this week.
Classroom lessons are scheduled to resume under the Tier Two model of instruction where students in Group A attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays while students in Group B attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.
Students engage in virtual learning the remaining three days of their weekly schedule including Wednesdays, which are set aside for custodial staff to clean all school buildings.
This past Tuesday, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer announced the short-term closure of all school district buildings in a letter to district families. In the lead-up to her decision, the district had received word over a period of five days of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and two other cases presumed positive by Pennsylvania Department of Health investigators.
The reports triggered protocols within the district health and safety plan that school board members approved in the summer in response to the pandemic. The short-term closure announced Tuesday applied to this Wednesday through Friday, allowing the district three weekdays plus this weekend to step up the cleaning of its buildings, Spielbauer said. During the closure, students at all grade levels received virtual instruction, she said.
The multiple reports of cases within a short time frame represented the first real test of the district health and safety plan.
“The protocols are working as designed, but we will certainly review the steps taken before the school closure and afterwards to make any necessary adjustments moving forward,” Spielbauer said. She reported no major problems with students and staff making the quick pivot from in-person instruction part of this week to fully virtual instruction the remainder of this week.
She credits that to all the preparation by teachers and staff members since the outbreak of the pandemic forced the closure of schools in mid-March.
Months of professional development have enabled teachers to develop lesson plans and best practices that allow for flexibility, Spielbauer said. Also, students and staff members are expected to take their devices and coursework home daily so that instruction could continue if conditions change suddenly due to the virus, she said.
“As far as we know, the students are doing well,” Spielbauer said, referring to those who tested positive for COVID-19. “They are staying home on quarantine as directed by the Department of Health.
“Contact tracing is being done by the department,” she said. The district has provided state officials with classroom seating charts and other information to provide leads on who may have come into contact with an infected student.
“As of now, the school district plans to reopen school buildings on Monday, Sept. 28,” Spielbauer said Thursday. “It’s critical that our community continues to take all precautions so that we can remain at school moving forward.
“We know that this school year is going to be unlike any other school year we had in the past,” she said. “With it will come a lot of challenges for our students, families, teachers and staff, but if we continue to work together to support one another, we will come of this on the other side even better.”
