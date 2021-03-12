Carlisle school district proposes a 2% tax hike for next year

Carlisle Area School District is proposing a 2% tax increase as part of a strategy to close a projected $5.95 million gap in its budget for 2021-22.
School board members reviewed a draft budget Thursday that has expenses coming in at $95,376,000 compared to $89,423,000 in revenue.
If approved, the tax hike would generate about $985,000 in new revenue. It would also be the lowest tax increase in recent years at roughly half the 3.9% maximum allowed under the Act 1 Index.
Under the hike, property owners next year would pay about $1,565.98 on every $100,000 of assessed property value or $30.70 more than in the current year. The tax rate would go from 15.3528 to 15.6598 mills.
The 2% tax hike is only a proposal at this time. The board is still two months away from preliminary approval of the budget scheduled for May 13 with final adoption scheduled for June 17.
The draft budget and tax hike strike a fair balance that takes into account the hardship of families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, board member Anne Lauritzen said.
Fellow board member Rick Coplen wants the administration to return in April with options that draw even more money from reserves to allow for an even smaller tax increase.
However, the downside of a lower tax hike next year would be less tax revenue to compound in future budget years, finance committee chairman Bruce Clash said.
Use of reserves
To close the remaining gap in the budget for 2021-22, district administrators are recommending that the board drawdown about $3.26 million in savings from three categories of fund balance.
Those categories include $2 million out of assigned fund balance, $61,000 out of unassigned fund balance and $1.2 million in savings that had been earmarked to offset anticipated increases in cyber charter school tuition payments.
There are four major cost drivers affecting the 2021-22 budget, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler said. Three of the four cost drivers are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of enrolling their children in brick-and-mortar schools, more district families have opted for cyber charter schools or the Carlisle Virtual Academy.
Based on her projections, the district will pay about $1.81 million more in tuition payments next year due to increased enrollment in cyber charter schools, Kinsler said. Increased enrollment in the Carlisle Virtual Academy would cost the district another $1,745,000 next year, she said.
On top of that, district administrators have recommended that the board hire five new teachers at a cost of $500,000 to spread out classroom sizes that would enable the district to reopen in late August to fully in-person instruction in every building at every grade.
CVA upgrades
Aside from costs tied to the pandemic, the budget calls for a 3.2% salary increase that would also hike the district’s annual contribution to the Public School Employees Retirement System. In total, the district would pay its teachers and staff almost $1.9 million more in salaries and retirement benefits.
While the district is prohibited from using federal COVID relief funds to offset the increase in cyber charter school tuition payments, it can use relief money to fund upgrades to the Carlisle Virtual Academy in the hope that families return their children to the district, Kinsler said.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act was enacted Dec. 27, 2020, and includes $53.4 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. Of this, Carlisle has been approved for a $3.4 million ESSER II grant.
Administrators recommend that the board use about half of this grant, $1,707,000, to pay for the upgrades. Part of the money will be used to pay teachers to teach more of the courses offered by the virtual academy. The district may have to hire more teachers to cover the workload.
Not only would this make the virtual academy more attractive to returning families, it would reduce the reliance and the costs that the district pays to outside vendors who currently provide the service, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said.
“We are projected to receive about $7 million,” Spielbauer said, referring to the latest COVID relief package that was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this week.
Spielbauer said about $1.4 million of that money must be used to remediate any learning lost to students since the outbreak of COVID last spring.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.