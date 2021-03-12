Carlisle school district proposes 2% tax hike for next year

CVA upgrades

Aside from costs tied to the pandemic, the budget calls for a 3.2% salary increase that would also hike the district’s annual contribution to the Public School Employees Retirement System. In total, the district would pay its teachers and staff almost $1.9 million more in salaries and retirement benefits.

While the district is prohibited from using federal COVID relief funds to offset the increase in cyber charter school tuition payments, it can use relief money to fund upgrades to the Carlisle Virtual Academy in the hope that families return their children to the district, Kinsler said.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act was enacted Dec. 27, 2020, and includes $53.4 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. Of this, Carlisle has been approved for a $3.4 million ESSER II grant.

Administrators recommend that the board use about half of this grant, $1,707,000, to pay for the upgrades. Part of the money will be used to pay teachers to teach more of the courses offered by the virtual academy. The district may have to hire more teachers to cover the workload.