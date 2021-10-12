Carlisle school district plans to seek public input in comprehensive plan, elementary program update

Within the next three months, Carlisle Area School District will seek public input on two strategic initiatives.

One initiative will focus on a comprehensive plan and its view of district priorities over the next three years. The other initiative will delve into how to structure the elementary education program across seven school buildings.

While the elementary program update has no deadline, the comprehensive plan has a strict timetable leading up to March 31 when the district has to submit the final draft to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Both initiatives were discussed last week during a Carlisle school board committee meeting.

Public input

Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction, outlined a timetable that has the comprehensive plan open for public input this month and into November and possibly December.

“It’s our objective to engage all of our most critical stakeholders in a systematic and meaningful way,” he said. “Students, families, faculty and staff will experience some combination of surveys, Thought Exchange and small- to medium-size focus groups. We just concluded a district-level parent meeting at the end of September. Another one is scheduled for the end of October.”