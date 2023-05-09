Have you Herd yet?

Well, if you’re a student or a family in the Carlisle Area School District, you will soon enough.

Starting in 2023-24, the district will launch an effort to bring all its school buildings under the brand of the bison, the Thundering Herd and the mantra “Herd Strong!”

Director of Secondary Operations Michael Black briefed the school board last week on the roll-out of the initiative that could also result in an online store for district merchandise.

“We had a strong culture even before we got into the world of branding,” Black said. “When you already have a strong culture, it’s only going to be enhanced by the official brand. That’s what we are most excited about.”

Prior to the pandemic, the district formed a culture and climate committee from which a subcommittee branched off to specialize in branding. The group has been working with Jostens, a Minneapolis-based firm that specializes in yearbooks, class rings, graduation regalia and other products and serves the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments.

Several elementary schools have developed their own mascots and logos out of the need to award academic certificates of achievement to students, Black said. Some of this practice also extended into Lamberton and Wilson middle schools, he said.

“They are all different from one school to the other,” Black said. One goal of the branding effort is to develop a style guide of standard logos, fonts, type colors and graphic designs.

Though the official district mascot is the bison and the official colors are green and white, there are many variations on the theme that show up on district apparel. As an early step in the process, administrators sent Jostens about 10 to 15 images of the bison the district has used before on its letterhead, merchandise and other official or promotional material. The images include photographs of the bison sculptures in front of the McGowan building and in the Fowler building lobby of Carlisle High School.

In spring 2022, a survey of students, staff, families and other stakeholders asked them to pick from five choices the mantra or motivational statement that best defines and communicates what it means to be a bison in the Carlisle Area School District.

Of the 2,300 responses, “Herd Strong!” had almost 800 votes as the leading statement of choice, beating out “Bison Strong,” “Together Moving Forward,” “Charging Together” and “Together Strong.”

Soon after, Superintendent Colleen Friend began to use “Herd Strong” in her official messages to the public. From there, graphic artists developed a revamped design of the bison to make it look stronger and to correct an obvious shortcoming in composition.

“We are Herd Strong, however, every picture [we sent] was of one bison and, sometimes, it was just a head,” said Holly Miller who co-chairs the subcommittee with Black. She works in the district office as the secretary to the assistant superintendent.

“We didn’t want to depart too much from it because we wanted people to recognize us,” she said. The result is graphic images showing multiple bison of different sizes representing elementary students, middle school students and high school students. In salute to tradition, Carlisle is keeping the block C letter that appears on school apparel and in the middle of the high school gymnasium.

While Carlisle will develop rules and protocols governing the use of its brand, there are no plans to register the new logo or other imagery as a trademark, Black said. The district will have to address allowing flexibility when it comes to student created artwork, he said.

There are graphic design classes at the middle school and high school level. In addition, students sometimes design apparel and merchandise to sell in school stores and for projects in entrepreneurship courses.

In the future, the district plans to open an online store as a link off its website, Black said. This would enable families to order merchandise for home delivery.

Josten has not submitted an invoice for its consulting work with the district, Friend said. “All that work over three to four years has been complimentary.”