Carlisle school district organizing community vaccination clinic to counter COVID surge

The goal is to host a clinic on a school campus from 4 to 7 p.m. on a weekday and again on a Saturday morning, acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker said during a school board meeting Thursday.

The district will publicize the clinic when dates are finalized, she said. “We will have the pharmacy come back in three weeks when the second round of shots is due.”

Sanker said participation is voluntary.

“Anyone in the community can attend,” she said. “Parents can bring their children in and, if parents have not been vaccinated, they are welcome to the shots. If someone hasn’t had their booster and still needs to get it, you will be able to access it on campus.

“This is a proactive move to try and get our numbers down,” Sanker said. “We can’t believe we are getting numbers like this. We’re hoping our parents take us up on this offer and bring your children in for vaccination. We have not reached our peak [of COVID cases] in this area. We have proof of that.”

Director of Operations Eric Sands presented an overview of COVID-19 statistics. As of Thursday, there have been 635 positive cases among students and staff attending district schools.

Broken down by month, there were 98 cases in September, 65 cases in October, 68 cases in November, 144 cases in December and 256 cases so far in January, with seven days of instruction left in the month.

The district reported 262 total cases during the entire 2020-21 school year when the bulk of the instruction was by a hybrid model of two days in the classroom and three days at home over the internet.

As coordinator of the district’s pandemic response, Sands has tracked the day-to-day cumulative case count since Aug. 16, when teachers returned to school for in-service professional development.

By Sept, 30, Carlisle had 100 cases. By Nov. 10, that number doubled to 200. Less than a month later, on Dec. 20, Carlisle had 300 cases. From there, the case count has escalated dramatically.

By Jan. 4, the day after students returned from holiday break, the count had reached 400 cases. A week later, on Jan. 11, it was 500 cases. Three days later, on Jan. 14, the district reached 600 positive COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the school year, Carlisle has been forced to temporarily close nine classrooms to in-person instruction due to the rate of positive cases. The affected students were shifted from in-person to virtual instruction for at least one school day.

Four of the nine closures have taken place in January at Hamilton Elementary School with three closures involving kindergarten classrooms and one-first grade class. There were two closures in December involving kindergarten classes at Crestview Elementary School and one closure in December involving a third-grade class at North Dickinson Elementary School. LeTort Elementary School had two classroom closures — a kindergarten class in mid-October and a first-grade class in early November.

On Jan. 13, the district sent out a message to staff members and families advising them of the Jan.14 closure of four elementary school buildings — Bellaire, Mooreland, Mount Holly Springs and North Dickinson.

“The Carlisle Area School District has experienced a significant surge in active COVID cases,” the advisory reads. “The percentage of positive cases moved four elementary schools over the 5% threshold for closure as designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.”

Instead of in-person instruction, the four schools conducted an asynchronous (non-Zoom) learning day similar to a snow day held on Jan. 7. The intent was to reconvene in-person instruction at the four buildings on Jan. 18.

Universal masking will continue to be a requirement in Carlisle area schools. The district could make masks optional if the positivity rate among students and staff drops to a consistent pattern of 2% or less, Sands said. “Our case counts are reflective of what is happening in the community.”

The district will continue to rely on guidance from state agencies and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sands said. “The CDC and [state Department of Health] still recommends that all individuals wear masks indoors in public in an area of substantial or high community transmission.”

With an infection rate of about 1,255 cases per 100,000 residents, the Carlisle area falls well within the threshold for requiring universal masking, Sands said.

On Thursday, Sands received a message from the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety advising district administrators that case numbers from holiday gatherings will continue to surge for the next two to three weeks. “I hope not, but that’s what the experts are telling us," Sands said.

“Additionally, all age groups are appearing in the health care system for in-patient treatment,” Sands said. “Hospitals in the region are reported at or above capacity. Tests are becoming short in supply. We need to work together, support one another and maintain hope and resiliency to get through this.”

