Carlisle Area School District plans to set aside $5 million in savings to help bridge a projected gap of just over $7 million in its 2023-24 general fund budget.

Business Manager Jenna Kinsler briefed school board members recently on the suggested use of its fund balance as the review process continues toward a preliminary budget in May and final budget adoption in June.

Much of the discussion was focused on explaining the rationale behind a proposed fiscal strategy that could leave the district with $41.3 million in total fund balance by the start of 2023-24.

The district routinely reviews its fund balance during this time of the year as part of its budget cycle.

What’s different this time is the timing of the state auditor general’s report in late January that recommended legislative changes in the way school districts handle their balances.

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of 12 districts in Pennsylvania that raised local property taxes by way of Act 1 exceptions while holding millions of dollars in savings. DeFoor criticized those districts, saying that while legal, their actions were a "shell game" that allowed districts to raise taxes 37 times in the four-year review period while increasing their general fund accounts to $390 million.

Carlisle was not among the 12 districts identified in the report. The closest school districts listed in the audit were in Lancaster County.

By law, districts can raise local taxes up to a maximum percentage based on inflation and poverty rates. Beyond that, the state can approve Act 1 exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the annual contribution a district makes to the Public School Employees’ Retirement System.

In recent years, the Carlisle school board has consistently approved annual tax increases, though it stays below the maximum allowed under Act 1 and has not sought exceptions under Act 1.

That also holds true —approved tax increases but no exceptions under Act 1 — for the Big Spring, South Middleton, Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg school districts in the area for the last two years.

Under the most recent proposed strategy, the district could have $41.3 million in total fund balance reserves by June 30, the start of the next fiscal year, Kinsler said. This includes about $28.7 million in its general fund, about $3.5 million in its capital projects fund and about $9.1 million in its capital reserve fund.

Of the $28.7 million, about $7.8 million will be unassigned fund balance, meaning that it has yet to be designated for a specific use. Another $19.6 million will be assigned:

$5 million to balance the 2023-24 budget

$4 million to fund changes in the district’s elementary education program

$3 million for special education needs

$2 million for maintenance

$2 million for technology

$1.5 million for staffing

$1.08 million to close out the 2022-23 budget

$1 million for athletic facilities upgrades on the main campus

This would leave about $1.3 million in committed fund balance, with $297,990 going toward increases in medical insurance costs and $1 million toward increases in the district’s retirement system contribution.

Unassigned fund balance is often used to meet cash flow needs and to finance current operations, Kinsler said. “Generally, districts have little income during June, July and August. There are large expenses at the close of one school year and the start of another that require fund balance to cover.”

The balance helped Carlisle a few years back when political wrangling between the governor and lawmakers delayed until December the approval of the state budget and its subsidies to school districts, Board President Paula Bussard said. “There were school districts with no [fund] balances that had to borrow to make payroll.”

The unassigned balance is also there to cope with unanticipated spikes in costs such as placements for special education students, Bussard said. “I want to note that the unassigned money projected for 2023-2024 only represents about two months, maybe two and a half months of our expenditures.”

Under state law, districts have the flexibility to move reserves from unassigned to assigned fund balance by way of a board committee, the business manager or district superintendent, Kinsler said. “Assigned fund balance can be changed without action by the school board.”

Unlike assigned, committed balances are reserves that are only to be used for specific purposes as directed by official board action, Kinsler said. Typical uses include costs associated with state mandates that are not under direct district control, such as medical insurance, retirement system contributions and charter school tuition.

Aside from the general fund, committed reserves also are present in the capital projects fund. The proposed strategy calls for about $3.5 million to be set aside for changes to the district’s elementary education program.

The proposed strategy includes about $9.1 million in restricted reserves under the capital reserve fund, with $8.3 million going toward board approved projects and $806,583 going toward technology.

“It is essential for government to maintain adequate fund balance,” Kinsler said. “The reason is balance and good financial planning. Money transferred from the general fund to the capital reserve fund cannot be brought back into the general fund. We transfer money to the capital reserve for major facility projects.

“The general fund may be used for similar purposes,” she said. “However, planning may be a few years away. The board wants to keep their options open as the project evolves and costs and options are evaluated. This is exactly what Carlisle does.”

Bruce Clash, chairman of the board finance committee, defended the thought behind the distribution of the reserve funds. “The administration proposes how to move funds in a very public and transparent way,” Clash said. “This is not hiding money. It is putting it into where it can be strategically used as one-time funds.”

Rather than borrow money, reserve funds are often used to pay for building improvements, Clash said. He cited as examples the secure entrance to Mooreland Elementary School, the weight room at Carlisle High School and the project to replace the floor in the McGowan gymnasium.

While decades ago, the state share of public education funding was close to 50%, the district now receives 30% of its revenue from state subsidies, Clash said. The district must maintain enough fund balance to stay ahead of the shortfalls or risks having limited tax revenues to replenish depleted reserves, he said.

“I think everything on this page is an important need and we are very prudent to fund it as suggested to maintain the quality of education for all of our students,” board member Rick Coplen said, referring to the proposed fund balance distribution. He compared the process to savings that families set aside.

This approach to planning came in handy almost three years ago when Carlisle had the financial resources to make sure that every family had internet access through a device and hot spot during the early days of the COVID-19 health crisis, Coplen said.

