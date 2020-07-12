Carlisle school district officials outline four "Tiers of Operation" for reopening schools

Local families could learn by the end of July how the Carlisle Area School District intends to reopen for the new academic year that is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.
What happens beyond the first day of school depends on the spread and infection pattern of COVID-19 and how the district interprets guidelines and directives handed down by state and federal authorities.
In other words, expect a reality of flux and the need for flexibility as the pandemic continues to disrupt what was once routine.
Four tiers
District administrators Thursday outlined four Tiers of Operations that range from fully remote learning to a blend of in-person and online instruction to a return to full-time classroom lessons five days a week.
By mid-July, administrators will complete their analysis of feedback data from a recent survey of parents to make adjustments to the tiers, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. Over the next three weeks, teachers, staff and administrators will be work on finalizing the building-level details that go into implementing each tier of operation, she said.
The tier that is in effect at any given time will depend on guidance from such agencies as the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Michael Gogoj, district director of curriculum and instruction.
“We outline the tiers in order to plan for all possible contingencies,” Gogoj said. “We may experience multiple tiers in the school year. We may not experience one or more of them at all. They are not linear. We may find ourselves moving between tiers based on the guidance or requirements from our state government.”
It is conceivable that different school buildings could operate under different tiers based on their situation, Gogoj said.
For example, a confirmed case of COVID-19 could force the closure of a school and move it from Tier 2, the blended learning model, to Tier 1, fully remote online instruction, while the other buildings continue to operate under Tier 2.
The possibility also exists that a shift in tiers could be sudden without any buffer days to allow for a transition, said Eric Sands, district director of management services. “We recognize that some decisions to shift may occur early in the morning or late in the evening, much like snow cancellations.” One goal of the planning is to make sure students have the necessary technology devices with them at all times, Sands said.
“We recognize that no matter what we do, our school community will face challenges and anxieties around health, safety, education quality and securing child care,” Spielbauer said. “I realize the tiers will pose challenges, but I believe them to be sensible and necessary given the ever-changing nature of the virus.”
The district has added a link to its “Start of School Plans” banner on the homepage of its website at www.carlisleschools.org. The link gives visitors access to a YouTube video of Thursday’s presentation. It also allows visitors to send an email message direct to Spielbauer if they have questions or concerns.
“The decisions that we have made and continue to make are among the most difficult we have encountered in public education,” Spielbauer said. “There are no straight forward answers. Every decision has significant impact on our students, families and staff.”
Tier 1
Tier 1, fully remote instruction, will go into effect if one or more school buildings are closed due to a government directive or an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the region, or both, Gogoj said. While similar to what Carlisle had in the spring, Tier 1 includes modifications based on feedback the district received from families, students and staff.
Under Tier 1, each student will continue to receive a personal device — an iPad for elementary and middle school students and a laptop for high school students. “The district will provide a hot spot to families that don’t have internet access,” Gogoj said.
Instead of students receiving all their assignments on a Monday morning with a Sunday night deadline, the workflow under Tier 1 will follow a traditional pattern with more interactive instruction, he said.
“There will be more face time with teachers each week,” Gogoj said. “Students will see their teachers in a live capacity, through a program like Zoom. We think this is critical to maintaining connections and relationships. Deadlines [on assignments] will occur as needed on a class-by-class basis.”
Under Tier 1, attendance will be taken each day and verified through some kind of class activity, Gogoj said. Every tier calls for a return to the grading and assessment protocols that existed before the outbreak of COVID-19. At the end of each marking period, elementary school students will receive a standards-based report card while students at the secondary level will receive a letter grade in each subject.
The meal distribution service that the district established in the spring would resume in some form if one or more schools are closed and operating under Tier One, Sands said.
Tier 2
Tier 2, the blended learning approach, will go into effect if conditions across the region warrant continued social distancing and other significant health precautions, Gogoj said. “This tier limits the number of students on buses and in school buildings and brings students into school at different times. On days where students are not in school, they will continue online learning.”
Specifically, all students enrolled in the Carlisle school district will be assigned to either Group A or Group B. The groups correspond to a schedule of two “A” Days, two “B” Days and one “C” Day each week. Group A students will attend school for in-person on the two “A” Days while Group B students attend school on the two “B” Days. On “C” Day, every student will be at home taking online lessons while district maintenance does a thorough cleaning of each building.
District administrators are working to finalize the weekly pattern of “A”, “B” and “C” days, Gogoj said. Every effort will be made to keep siblings on the same schedule, he said. By the end of July, the district will notify each family on which group their child or children are assigned to and which days of the week they would attend school in Tier 2.
Tier 2 would limit or outright ban the use of the school cafeteria, gym, auditorium and large group instruction rooms. On those days students attend school, they will be expected to eat both breakfast and lunch in the classrooms, Sands said. As a result, menu items will be limited, he said.
Under Tier 2, there will be no class field trips or school assemblies. To reduce the risk of spread from gatherings, students will be led directly into their classrooms. Student belongings coming to and from school will be minimized and building access will be limited for volunteers, visitors and nonessential personnel.
“The district will follow all CDC and Department of Health mandates regarding the wearing of masks in public spaces,” Sands said. The district plans to release more specific guidelines later on when masks do and do not need to be worn, he said.
Other tiers
Tiers 3 and 4 bring all students back to school for in-person instruction at the same time. The difference is in the level of modifications the district would need to make to ensure the proper precautions are in place.
“We will run a traditional program but maintain the online and blended components,” Gogoj said. “We must be prepared to switch back to Tier 1 or 2 at any point in time. It is very important that our students feel confident about switching to a different tier at a moment’s notice.”
At Tier 3, half the students will eat in the cafeteria and half will eat in the classrooms, Sands said. At Tier 4, all students will eat in the cafeteria. While students would not be allowed to participate in field trips and assemblies at Tier 3, those restrictions would start to lift as schools enter Tier 4.
“There will continue to be modifications to the school day but daily routines begin to look more normal,” Sands said.
“We have a challenge before us,” Board member Linda Manning said. “I am confident we will get through this.”
Much of this is being driven by people outside of Carlisle and its school district, board member Brian Guillaume said. “It has been a roller coaster. This is where we’re at. We all have a lot of decisions to make.”
The greater Carlisle community is doing a better job at controlling the spread of COVID-19 than other places in the country, board member Rick Coplen said. “Here is my concern, if we want our children to be back in school, we — all of us — must behave responsibly and continue to do so. We must continue to wear masks and to social distance. It takes a community.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.