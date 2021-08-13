 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle school district needs to know Friday if families don't plan to use the school bus
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Carlisle school district needs to know Friday if families don't plan to use the school bus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entrance to Carlisle High School.

 Sentinel file

Project SHARE and other local buisnesses held their annual Carlisle4Kids annual back-to-school supplies giveaway event to help kids from kindergarten to 12th grade start the school year with all the academic supplies they'll need.

Carlisle Area School District needs to know Friday (Aug. 13) which district families plan on not using school transportation this coming school year.

The district sent out an urgent email Monday asking parents or guardians to fill out a very brief form only if their student will not be using school transportation. The link to the form is in the email.

District administrators prefer that those families complete the form as soon as possible Friday afternoon because student transportation assignments will be emailed to households next Tuesday.

The district only needs to know the name and grade so the student could be removed from the bus roster, said Eric Sands, district director of management services.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A shortage of drivers is pressing the need for district administrators to work with Fahrney Bus Company to consolidate the routes to maximize the efficiency of its buses, Sands said. He added, every year, every student enrolled in the district is rostered to a particular bus, but not every students rides that bus.

The goal of the urgent notice is to get a more definitive picture on what families plan to do so that the district can have the flexibility to combine or adjust routes with lower ridership, Sands said.

For years, school districts nationwide have been grappling with an ongoing shortage of bus drivers, Sands said. For much of that time, Carlisle was fortunate to have enough drivers to accommodate its needs.

Wheels on the Bus: Students are most at risk at bus stops
Bus companies come to grips with driver shortage

But this year, the trend finally caught up with Carlisle and was compounded by the chaos of the pandemic and the 2020-2021 school year, Sands said. “The last time, I checked we are short eight drivers. Other districts are in a similar situation. Fahrney office staff will be out covering routes as drivers.”

The district included in the urgent email a helped wanted ad that invites anyone willing and able to drive a school bus to contact the Fahrney Bus Company at 717-243-3858.

Even if individuals respond to the ad, it will take time for them to be trained and tested on how to drive a school bus. They would also need to receive certain clearances to work near children.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Venice tests the 'Violin of Noah'

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Aug. 7
Education

Dean's List for Aug. 7

Check out area students who were named to the dean's lists at their respective colleges and universities in the spring.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News