Carlisle Area School District must find a way to reconcile future capacity issues at its middle schools with plans for a major overhaul of its elementary school program.

The future of team teaching at Lamberton and Wilson middle schools will likely depend on decisions on restructuring the district's K-5 program.

The district is evaluating options that depart from the current seven K-5 elementary schools, two 6-8 middle schools and a 9-12 high school. District officials are touting an overhaul as a strategic fix to head off anticipated enrollment growth, improve efficiency and equalize class sizes across the elementary school buildings.

The same enrollment pressures that are driving change in the elementary schools will make it harder for the district to sustain team teaching across all three grades at both middle schools, Superintendent Colleen Friend said Thursday.

The combination of that trend and other criteria resulted in the elimination of five of the original seven options that came under the review of a committee of 95 people with ties to the district, Friend said.

The two remaining options are:

• Model five: the conversion of five current elementary schools to K-3 buildings, the construction of a new 4-5 building and the conversion of one current elementary school to a 4-5 building.

• Model six: the conversion of five elementary schools to K-3 buildings, the conversion of both middle schools to 4-6 buildings and the construction of a new 7-8 intermediate school.

Both options would involve the closure of two existing elementary schools. No decisions have been on what buildings to shutter.

Though five of the original options were crossed off the list, three new options have been introduced, including one proposed by committee members and two suggested by representatives from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, the architectural firm hired to work with the district.

The two options suggested by the architect are:

• Model eight: the conversion of five current schools to K-4 buildings, the conversion of one elementary school to a 5-6 building, the construction of a new 5-6 building and the conversion of both middle schools to 7-8 buildings. This option would involve the closure of one existing elementary school.

• Model nine: the conversion of four or five current schools to K-3 buildings, the conversion of one elementary school to a 4-6 building, the construction of a new 4-6 school and the conversion of both middle schools to 7-8 buildings. This option would involve the closure of one or two elementary schools.

The option proposed by committee members would convert six elementary schools to K-4 buildings, convert the current middle schools to 5-6 buildings and build a 7-8 building. Classified as a hybrid of model six, the option would close one elementary school.

The next committee meeting is scheduled for July 31, during which the five remaining options would be evaluated based on three main criteria – the impact on staffing, the impact on student transportation and the anticipated cost, Friend said. She added her administration will also brief committee members on the state of financial planning and the district's capital reserve fund.

Follow-up meetings are scheduled for Aug. 14 and Aug. 25. If the current pace continues, the school board could review a recommendation as early as October, Friend said.

Construction of a new building would not take place until the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year, and implementation of the chosen model will not take place until the 2025-26 school year, at the earliest.

Changes to any buildings would probably require a redistricting of the attendance area from which each school draws students. That and the closure of one or more school buildings would likely stir up some hard feelings.

“There are going to be difficult conversations,” Friend said. “This is an emotional decision for some. We realize that people buy their homes based on what elementary school they want their child to go through.”

The 95 committee members represent parents, grandparents, community members, school administrators, teachers and other professional and support staff. Every grade level is included along with a range of content areas and specialties.

“Everybody is on that committee because of a passion that they have,” Friend said. “There are a lot of different passions in that room. From this point on, the work is going to get harder, not easier.”

In June and July, committee meetings were held to identify the criteria from which to evaluate the original seven options. The work started with a review of draft criteria compiled by elementary school administrators.

From there, the committee added more criteria to the mix in the lead-up to ranking priorities. This was done by giving each member seven stickers to use in determining what criteria was the most important to them, Friend said. Members of her administrative cabinet were not involved in this phase of the review, she said.

The top five criteria were: the need to balance class sizes throughout district schools; the need to promote equity and diversity throughout the district; the need to maximize the educational programs at each school including Head Start, pre-kindergarten and music and art classes; the need to place staff so that every student in every building has the same access to quality programs; and the need to support students with special needs.

Using the criteria and other factors, five of the original seven options were crossed off the list. Those included a sister-school concept where six schools were paired up as separate K-1, 2-3 and 4-5 buildings; a construction of a kindergarten academy and reconfiguration of elementary schools; K-3 reconfiguration and construction of a 4-5 building; and K-3 reconfiguration, middle schools switching to 4-6 grades and the construction of a new 7-8 building with ninth grade academy wing.

The sister school concept was crossed off the list because of the logistical problems it would present to families that have multiple children, Friend said. The kindergarten academy was ruled out because it would require the youngest learners to ride the bus for upward of 50 minutes in some cases depending on where they live within the district, she said.

Model Four would require students to transition into one building for grades four and five, splitting up at the middle school level, then coming back together in high school, Friend said, adding that’s not the best sequence.

Finally, while there are benefits to having a separate ninth-grade academy, pulling that grade out of the current high school would result in too much under-utilized space, Friend said. None of the five deleted options address the middle school space capacity issue, she said. That problem was only identified after the initial list of options was developed.