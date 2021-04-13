Carlisle school district may use COVID relief money to fund classroom air sanitizers

Carlisle Area School District has unveiled a proposal to allocate $908,000 in COVID relief funds to purchase and install cutting-edge air sanitizing devices in each classroom and nurses suite.
School board members were briefed last week on how the devices produce trace amounts of hydrogen peroxide gas to neutralize bacteria, viruses and other airborne pathogens.
Carlisle High School chemistry teacher Dan Campbell researched the process that is new to public schools but has been in use in the food processing industry for years.
Each device uses a fan, a UV-A light and a mesh sail treated with a catalyst to create a chemical reaction with the naturally occurring humidity within a room, Campbell said. This reaction produces gas molecules that mimic the properties of water.
When these molecules bind with receptors in a host cell, free radicals are produced that break down the chemical structure of the airborne pathogen, thus neutralizing it, Campbell said. He added this process not only works against viruses and bacteria, but also soot particles from diesel engine exhausts and mold spores.
“This is very exciting technology,” board member Rick Coplen said during last week’s facilities committee meeting. “We’re going to have healthier buildings and classrooms than we did before COVID.”
The gas that is produced does not condense into liquid form, Campbell said. “That’s really important when it comes to protecting electronics and circuit boards.”
Each device is designed to produce a range of 5 to 25 parts per billion of hydrogen peroxide gas in the atmosphere, Campbell said. This compares to the safety threshold of 1,000 parts per billion for hydrogen peroxide gas set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
It would take a malfunctioning device three years of continuous operation to produce enough liquid hydrogen peroxide to pose a serious health threat, Campbell said. “It gives me quite a bit of confidence saying that type of malfunction is unlikely for this size of machine.”
School board members have yet to schedule a vote on the proposal that calls for the purchase and installation of about 400 devices — one for each classroom and nurses suite. If approved, the proposal would use about $908,000 of the $3.4 million ESSER II grant the district received in late 2020.
This allocation of COVID relief money would pay for most of the $1,049,000 in costs to outfit the system in district schools, said Tom Horton, director of facilities. He added the estimate includes the first year of costs associated with the upkeep of the devices.
Maintenance staff would have to change the sail four times a year and change the UV-A light once over two years, Horton said. He estimated it would cost the district about $258 per year to maintain each device. This equates to an annual cost of about $103,200.
Upon board approval, it would take district staff about a month to order, receive and install the devices, Horton said.
“Schools are the next new frontier for this technology,” Campbell said. “As a scientist, it’s awesome. It’s exciting to be on the cutting edge of something that would place us on the East Coast.”
As far as Campbell and Horton knows, the only public school system using these devices is Adams County School District 14 in Commerce City near Denver, Colorado. That district has devices installed in the classrooms of existing buildings and is incorporating the devices into the design of a new school building, Horton said.
He was told by officials in Colorado that the fans within each device can be noisy at the highest speed setting. The plan for Carlisle is to keep the fan speed at the low setting and to mount each device higher up on the wall.
A hospital in Reading installed this technology about eight months ago, Campbell said. “The system decreased surface contamination by 58% after just two weeks of running.”
This technology is also being used in poultry and food processing plants because the bacteria salmonella is vulnerable to the process, Campbell said.
In early March, Carlisle school district completed a six-month study of the HVAC systems in its buildings to determine the best solutions for air exchange, filtration and supplemental technologies, Horton said. The study concluded that practically all the buildings are providing an adequate number of air exchanges per hour to help flush out the COVID-19 virus.
The study found that Mount Holly Elementary School, while adequate when cooling, was just below adequate in the heating mode, Horton said. District administrators are working with an engineer to prepare an estimate on the cost to install fan filter units in each classroom to remedy this deficiency.
