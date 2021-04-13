Carlisle school district may use COVID relief money to fund classroom air sanitizers

The gas that is produced does not condense into liquid form, Campbell said. “That’s really important when it comes to protecting electronics and circuit boards.”

Each device is designed to produce a range of 5 to 25 parts per billion of hydrogen peroxide gas in the atmosphere, Campbell said. This compares to the safety threshold of 1,000 parts per billion for hydrogen peroxide gas set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

It would take a malfunctioning device three years of continuous operation to produce enough liquid hydrogen peroxide to pose a serious health threat, Campbell said. “It gives me quite a bit of confidence saying that type of malfunction is unlikely for this size of machine.”

School board members have yet to schedule a vote on the proposal that calls for the purchase and installation of about 400 devices — one for each classroom and nurses suite. If approved, the proposal would use about $908,000 of the $3.4 million ESSER II grant the district received in late 2020.

This allocation of COVID relief money would pay for most of the $1,049,000 in costs to outfit the system in district schools, said Tom Horton, director of facilities. He added the estimate includes the first year of costs associated with the upkeep of the devices.