Carlisle school district may outsource its IT services

The director of technology will also be in charge of an application support manager, who may or may not be a district employee. That has yet to be determined, according to a PowerPoint presentation posted on the district website. The application support manager will supervise an administrative application analyst, who will be a Questeg employee, along with the three teachers and the reporting specialist, who will remain district employees.

The chart would reduce the number of district employees in IT services from the current seven to four or five, depending on the outcome of the application support manager position. The chart makes no mention of the director of digital learning and technology position occupied by Douglas or the director of IT operation position occupied by Friend. A call to Spielbauer for clarification was not returned by press-time.

Board support

“Douglas and Friend have done an incredible job leading their team, especially in the last seven months,” Spielbauer said during the committee meeting. She was referring to the increasing demands on technology that followed the outbreak of COVID-19 and the shift to greater reliance on online instruction. “We would not be where we are without their leadership.”