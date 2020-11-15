Carlisle school district may outsource its IT services

Carlisle Area School Board members may vote Thursday on a three-year contract to outsource the district’s information technology services to a Pittsburgh-area firm.
Questeg of Coraopolis, Allegheny County, already employs five staff members who work under the district’s IT structure. They include four hardware technicians and a secretary to Stephanie Douglas, district director of digital learning and technology.
The contract would begin a process where, by Feb. 1, Questeg would take over the management of district IT services and increase the number of its on-site personnel from five to 11 specialists.
None of the current district-employed staff members will lose their jobs, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer told board members during a recent committee meeting. “We will work with them on handling the transition.
“Since you appointed me superintendent, I felt it was extremely important to improve our technology department,” she said. “Not because anything was being done incorrectly. We have a very committed and dedicated staff that puts in countless hours beyond what they should be putting in. Our department really has done an outstanding job over the years.”
The concern was whether there were enough staff members to handle the expectations that go with the changing demands and infrastructure. “When we started the department, we didn’t have a one-to-one initiative in K-12,” Spielbauer said, referring to a program where each student is assigned a device to receive instruction.
“We didn’t have technology touching every aspect of the district as we do now,” she said. “We have grown in our utilization of technology but we have not expanded our staff and resources to match the level of our growth. We don’t have enough staff to support a district our size.”
New structure
The district brought in an assessment team from Questeg this year to review the IT operation and to develop recommendations.
The team looked at financial data, the efficiency of systems and records on repairs and service calls. Team members interviewed central office administrators, building principals, IT department staff members and technology resource teachers. As part of its findings, Questeg has recommended a new organization chart for IT services.
The current IT structure has Douglas in charge of Jeffrey Friend, district director of IT operations. Friend oversees the four hardware technicians and a district-employed event production technician. Douglas supervises four other district employees including three technology resource teachers and a data resource and reporting specialist.
Under the new chart, a director of technology will oversee an infrastructure manager who will be in charge of an infrastructure engineer, five technology specialists and a multimedia support coordinator. None of them would be district employees.
The director of technology will also be in charge of an application support manager, who may or may not be a district employee. That has yet to be determined, according to a PowerPoint presentation posted on the district website. The application support manager will supervise an administrative application analyst, who will be a Questeg employee, along with the three teachers and the reporting specialist, who will remain district employees.
The chart would reduce the number of district employees in IT services from the current seven to four or five, depending on the outcome of the application support manager position. The chart makes no mention of the director of digital learning and technology position occupied by Douglas or the director of IT operation position occupied by Friend. A call to Spielbauer for clarification was not returned by press-time.
Board support
“Douglas and Friend have done an incredible job leading their team, especially in the last seven months,” Spielbauer said during the committee meeting. She was referring to the increasing demands on technology that followed the outbreak of COVID-19 and the shift to greater reliance on online instruction. “We would not be where we are without their leadership.”
The presentation posted on the district website includes a cost breakdown of the three years of the proposed contract. Year one would cost the district $1,071,991. From there, the costs would increase through the remainder of the term to $1,114,242 in year two and $1,158,402 in year three.
“My recommendation to outsource is not a cost-savings measure,” Spielbauer said. “It’s a way to bring in people who are highly qualified in the technology world who could support our district, support Mrs. Douglas and support Mr. Friend. It enables us to free up our staff to work with our teachers, which is where we need them to be. We want them focused on our students and staff.”
The outsourcing would bring to the district the added capacity of a broad pool of experts on a range of technical issues, board president Paula Bussard said. “This will improve the efficiency of [district] personnel. We want to be responsive to end users, whether they are teachers, students or administrators.”
“I support this 100%,” board member Deborah Sweaney said. “This is a very wise move given the very rapid changes in technology. It’s a great example of how we should outsource.”
Board member Bruce Clash mentioned the expertise that Questeg has in the field of cybersecurity. “Cyber threats are becoming ever more complex and numerous,” Clash said.
Like Spielbauer, board member Rick Coplen praised the work of the district IT team under Douglas and Friend. “Everybody went above and beyond the call of duty,” he said. “Technology was very important long before COVID. COVID just reinforced and focused it.”
A contract with Questeg will give Carlisle school district access to corporate Help Desk services, instructional support, network monitoring and emergency support. Questeg has partnerships with 30 Pennsylvania school districts mostly around Pittsburgh and the southcentral region.
