Carlisle school district may bring grades 3-5 students back to fully in-person

Carlisle Area School District is taking steps to return some students in grades 3-5 to fully in-person classroom instruction four days a week.

So far, the focus has been on identifying the neediest students in those grades, Spielbauer said Thursday during a meeting of the school board’s education committee.

The families of those students will be notified in the near future by their building principal on when the transition from hybrid instruction could take place.

Carlisle is operating under a Tier Two instructional model where students in K-12 attend school for classroom instruction two days a week and study remotely from home three days a week.

Last month, Spielbauer announced a plan to transition the youngest and neediest students in the district to fully in-person instruction four days a week starting March 15.

Administrators are finalizing the logistics involved with changing over that group that includes students in grades K-2, English Language Learners and those with special needs.

“Knowing that fully opening three to five is the next incremental step, district and building level administrators have started planning for the next phase,” Spielbauer said Thursday. “We know that there are many questions about more in-person instruction for all students in grades three through five.”

