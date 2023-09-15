For three years, Carlisle Area School District has been able to offer a free summer learning program to all families with children enrolled in district schools.

That service was made possible through a series of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants allocated to the district for different stages of COVID-19 response and recovery.

"We're extremely grateful that we have been able to use ESSER funding," Assistant Superintendent Michael Gogoj told school board members last week.

"Looking ahead, there's a chance that Carlisle may be able to eke out another summer of ESSER-funded summer learning before that well runs dry," Gogoj said. "It's a significant expense. It's an important expense."

For the program this summer, the district hired about 25 teachers and 10 staff members. Breakfast was included for all students, along with transportation to and from the school buildings hosting the program.

The plan is to evaluate the prospect of emergency grant funds for next summer, Gogoj said. "But, regardless, we will develop some level of summer learning, as we always have."

Board Vice President Anne Lauritzen, who chairs the education committee, asked the district to figure out a way to continue summer learning in its budget when the grant funds are depleted. "It's an important component," she said.

This year, the district saw a success rate of about 77% among the Carlisle High School students who took online courses during the summer learning program, Gogoj said.

The students passed 221 of the 288 courses they took during the 16-day program, according to his statistics. Put another way, 127 of the 146 students recovered at least one credit toward a graduation requirement. Eleven students dropped out of the program before completing the coursework.

Under the program, each student was assigned a classroom where they logged onto the internet to access course content. Each classroom was staffed by a teacher acting as a mentor who circulated among the students and worked with them directly.

"Part of the reason why we did that is students had to recover credit in many different types of classes," Gogoj said. "We could never staff all the teachers needed to cover all the courses for a few students here and there."

In 2022, the high school summer learning program enrolled 129 students, 104 of whom earned credit toward graduation. Those students passed 177 of the 210 courses taken for a success rate of about 84%.

The district used the same instructional method for middle school students enrolled in the summer learning program. This year, 20 students passed 27 of the 30 courses taken for a success rate of about 90%. Only one student did not earn course credit.

"We celebrate that," Gogoj said. "It offers a second chance for students. It gets them back in the game. It's not a freebie based on the number of students who didn't pass courses. You have to attend. You have to work. You have to desire to recover that credit."

For both years, the attendance rate among high school students enrolled in summer learning hovered around 75% while the attendance rate this summer for middle school students was about 85%, down from about 90% in 2022.

In 2022, 31 middle school students enrolled in the summer learning program, with 27 earning credit. They passed 41 of the 45 online courses they took during that summer.

Those who don't pass a course during the summer program would either have to take the course again during the school year or during a subsequent summer learning program, Gogoj said. "A lot of those situations are disengagement from the program for some reason. On a case-by-case basis, we are working with every student to keep them engaged. We have teachers checking in every day. We have administrators calling home if the student doesn't show up."

Lauritzen asked why the participation rate was so high this year among students exiting their freshman year in high school. This past summer, 71 former freshmen participated in the summer learning program compared to 32 former sophomores, 30 former juniors and 13 former seniors.

Gogoj said ninth grade has always been a challenging year for students trying to acclimate to high school and a new level of demands and expectations. As a result, the high school is trying this year to work in extra programming to train current freshmen on time management, writing papers and using library resources.

At the elementary level, the program followed a more traditional model of teacher-led classroom instruction in English language arts and math with reading intervention offered as needed.

There were even opportunities for play and recess. A partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet resulted in dance instruction during one recess period.

This year, 120 students in grades K-5 participated in summer learning compared to 148 students in 2022.

Beyond the instructional model, there were other differences among the different levels of the summer learning program. Elementary school students attended the program four hours a day for a 17-day period.

Middle school and high school students were expected to attend class over a 16-day period with a number of daily hours dependent on how many sessions they need to make up course work — either one or two sessions of 2.5 hours each.