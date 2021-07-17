Carlisle school district has no plans to require masks on school buses

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I can only speak anecdotally,” Dellinger said. “I know that some of our members have been asking ‘Look, our district is requiring it, what does that mean? Do you know what happens if we don’t follow it?’

“It’s really on a district-by-district basis,” Dellinger said. “I do know that our contractors are working with their districts to try and figure out how it [masking] pertains to them.”

As Dellinger understands the guidelines, the CDC requires masks on school buses regardless of the vaccination status of the student and regardless of whether school districts require masks in campus buildings. The current CDC language reads:

“CDC’s order applies to all public transportation conveyances including school buses. Regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private schools systems."

State law requires school districts to provide a school bus seat for every student enrolled in the district. In South Middleton School District, that number could be as high as 2,100 students, Superintendent Matthew Strine said.