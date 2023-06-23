Carlisle Area School District can only construct a new school building on three of its 16 properties, Director of Facilities Karisa Lehman told The Sentinel last week.

The district is evaluating seven options that depart from the status quo of seven K-5 elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school.

This evaluation is part of an effort to fundamentally shift the way the district delivers its education program to students in grades K-8. The overhaul is being touted as a strategic fix to head off anticipated enrollment growth, improve efficiencies and equalize class sizes across schools.

Any recommendation is months away as a committee of about 95 people continue their review during the summer. The timeline is to present a proposal to the school board for a possible vote in October.

A decision this fall could trigger a planning period of nine to 12 months, followed by two years of construction or renovations that could involve multiple buildings.

“As far as identifying where we may be looking to build facilities, we really have not gotten that far in the discussion with the committee and the architect,” Superintendent Colleen Friend wrote in an email last week.

Five of the seven options under review propose the construction of a new school. Of those, one option would involve a grade 4-5 building, two would involve a kindergarten academy and two would involve a grade 7-8 building.

District properties

The district owns 16 properties totaling about 329 acres in four municipalities, broken down as follows:

• Carlisle Borough: nine properties, about 189 acres

• North Middleton Township: three properties, about 104 acres

• Dickinson Township: three properties, about 25 acres

• Mount Holly Springs Borough: one property, about 11 acres

At this time, only three properties are being seriously considered for a possible new school building, Lehman said. Those properties are the old Bellaire Elementary School and two properties along the Pennsylvania Turnpike just northwest of the district campus that includes Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

With every option still in play, Friend can only comment in generalities.

“We know that any property that already has utilities running to it would likely be more cost efficient,” she wrote in the email. While the district has property along the turnpike, there are no utilities running to either site making a project at either location more expensive than building on the old Bellaire site, which already has utilities, she said.

"But that is merely an example, and it hasn’t been thoroughly explored yet," Friend wrote.

To build on the old Bellaire site, the district would have to demolish the old elementary school, of which it currently leases out space, Lehman said. Old Bellaire was replaced by the new Bellaire Elementary School just across the street.

As for the two properties along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, one consists of about 40 acres adjoining Wilson Middle School with frontage along the Waggoners Gap Road. That property has already been developed with several athletic fields and a portion of the district solar farm.

The other property is about 29 acres and has a Meeting House Spring Road address listed on the Cumberland County online property mapper. Aside from the turnpike, it is bordered by the Waggoners Gap Road property and the Meeting House Heights housing development.

The Sentinel asked Lehman how much land would be required for a new school building. She replied that it’s very hard to answer that question when no plan has been adopted yet.

“There are many variables to consider,” Lehman said. “The Pennsylvania Department of Education does have some guidelines that architects follow. ... Other items to consider are: the grades levels the building will house, zoning, type of land and the footprint of the building. These all are factors when determining where and type of facility to build.”

Each elementary school, for example, needs space for a playground while many secondary schools play host to one or more athletic fields, Lehman said. And it’s not just new construction that’s at stake.

Expansion or renovation

All seven options that depart from the status quo involve the closure of one or two elementary schools and the reconfiguration of the remaining elementary school buildings. Depending on how the options play out, any work to reconfigure the grade structure would likely involve some form of building renovations and/or expansions.

No matter what, decision makers have to be mindful of site constraints at each location. Of the seven elementary schools, only three have enough suitable land to allow for a cost-efficient building expansion. Those schools are Mooreland, North Dickinson and the new Bellaire elementary school, Lehman said. “All the other [elementary school] sites would present a challenge.”

Located at 329 Wilson St., the Mooreland school campus includes open land to the rear of the property that is being used by Carlisle Borough as recreational facilities. “We would have to have a discussion with the borough,” Lehman said.

North Dickinson Elementary School has land available on the campus and on a separate property just to the north. However, that school is on well, not public water, Lehman said, so any change to that building’s function and/or capacity would require an upgrade to its water supply system.

As for other schools, Crestview and Mount Holly Springs have land, but hills would present a challenge, Lehman said. There is not enough land at LeTort and Hamilton to fit any further building expansions, she said.

There is no talk yet about adding onto either Wilson Middle School or Carlisle High School, Lehman said. While there is land available on the Lamberton Middle School campus, the district has to be mindful that part of the grounds lie within the floodplain of the LeTort Spring Run and would require a special permit for an expansion.

In Dickinson Township, the district has a 10-acre property at 161 Old State Road that was the former site of the South Dickinson Elementary School. That building was abandoned in the late 1980s and demolished during the winter of 2012-2013.

While it may be large enough to accommodate a school, the South Dickinson campus is not under serious consideration because its relatively remote location in the Gardners area would present a transportation challenge to the district, Lehman said.

Two properties in Carlisle Borough are off the table. One is a narrow rectangular parcel along South Hanover Street between the Swarmer House and the main driveway to Lamberton Middle School. At only 1.25 acres, it is too small to develop.

The other property is at 540 W. North St. and consists of a former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance building on 2.4 acres. The district acquired it for use as a warehouse and the headquarters of its maintenance department.