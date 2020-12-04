Carlisle School District faces $5.6 million budget gap, in part, due to COVID

With final budget approval just over six months away, the Carlisle Area School Board is looking at a projected gap of about $5.6 million in expenses over revenue for 2021-22.
Business Manager Jenna Kinsler briefed the finance committee Thursday on a draft $95,849,000 expense budget. Last month, she presented a draft revenue budget of $90,259,700.
As with any budget shortfall, board members have a combination of options to bridge the gap. They can raise the real estate tax, cut expenses and/or draw down money from reserves.
Earlier this fall, the Carlisle board passed a resolution that limits its authority to raise the tax beyond 3.9% next year, which is the maximum allowed under the Act 1 Index. However, even if the board decides to go with the maximum increase, a 3.9% tax hike would only yield an estimated $2.1 million in new revenue leaving the district short by almost $3.5 million.
Finance committee chairman Bruce Clash said the preliminary numbers are “sobering” and that many of the line-items are best estimates and assumptions based on information available.
“We’re going to work with you,” Clash told Kinsler.
It is still early in the budget cycle. The plan is to have a proposed budget ready for preliminary approval on May 13 followed by a vote on final adoption on June 17.
Much of the gap is due to increased costs associated with statewide cyber charter schools and the district’s own Carlisle Virtual Academy, board president Paula Bussard said. “It’s important to understand the COVID-19 pandemic has created unanticipated expenses for every school district. If we did not have the pandemic, we would not have the gap.”
Health and safety concerns among families have prompted an enrollment shift to online options. In fall 2019, CVA had about 15 students. That number jumped to over 800 students in the early days of the current school year. While CVA enrollment has since decreased, the likelihood exists that demand will continue to be greater than the pre-COVID levels.
At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of families enrolling their children in outside cyber charter schools. The budget has to account for that additional money passing out of the district.
“These are numbers that you’re going to monitor carefully,” Clash told administrators. “We are hoping that the $1.8-million bump in charter school payments won’t fully materialize.” Whether the district would have to spend $1.7 million more on CVA would depend on enrollment trends heading into 2021-22, he said.
“We’re going to continue to talk together as a board to question and analyze these assumptions,” Clash said. “As COVID gets more under control, hopefully some of these costs would not be as high.”
It is unknown when students can return safely to in-person instruction five days a week. While the prospects look hopeful that adults could soon have a COVID-19 vaccine available, there has been little research on developing a pediatric vaccine, Bussard said.
In his five years on the school board, Rick Coplen has not seen a budget shortfall of $5.6 million. But Coplen said he is not in favor of taking money out of reserves or of cutting teachers or programs. Instead, he vented frustration at the federal government and its lack of progress on a COVID relief package.
“Very clearly, we need help and we need it now,” Coplen said, asking the public to get involved. “Help us to convince the state and federal government to provide some money so we don’t have to raise taxes.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!