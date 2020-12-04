Carlisle School District faces $5.6 million budget gap, in part, due to COVID

Much of the gap is due to increased costs associated with statewide cyber charter schools and the district’s own Carlisle Virtual Academy, board president Paula Bussard said. “It’s important to understand the COVID-19 pandemic has created unanticipated expenses for every school district. If we did not have the pandemic, we would not have the gap.”

Health and safety concerns among families have prompted an enrollment shift to online options. In fall 2019, CVA had about 15 students. That number jumped to over 800 students in the early days of the current school year. While CVA enrollment has since decreased, the likelihood exists that demand will continue to be greater than the pre-COVID levels.

At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of families enrolling their children in outside cyber charter schools. The budget has to account for that additional money passing out of the district.

“These are numbers that you’re going to monitor carefully,” Clash told administrators. “We are hoping that the $1.8-million bump in charter school payments won’t fully materialize.” Whether the district would have to spend $1.7 million more on CVA would depend on enrollment trends heading into 2021-22, he said.