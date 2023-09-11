Carlisle Area School District has narrowed the options down to two building configuration models that reconcile future capacity issues at its middle schools with plans for a major overhaul of its elementary school program.

Superintendent Colleen Friend briefed school board members Thursday on the progress made in August by a committee tasked with evaluating options that depart from the current configuration of seven K-5 elementary schools, two 6-8 middle schools and a 9-12 high school.

A formal presentation on the two options could be on the agenda for an October board meeting, Friend said. Several town hall meetings are planned for mid- to late October to gather public input on Model Six and Model Nine.

Model Six would convert five elementary schools to K-3 buildings, convert both middle schools to 4-6 buildings and construct a new 7-8 intermediate school.

Model Nine would convert four elementary schools to K-3 buildings, convert an elementary school to a 4-6 building, construct a new 4-6 building and convert both middle schools to 7-8 buildings.

Both models involve closing two elementary schools, though no decisions have been made on what buildings to shutter. Both options also keep the high school intact.

In August, district administrators met with representatives from a financial firm to evaluate the impact either option would have on district finances and the tax burden on local property owners, Friend said. "I'm quite pleased to report that due to the district's great credit rating, the preliminary analysis is we could complete either project [model] without a substantial change to the district's current level of debt payments."

Past and present board members, working with the administration, have been as diligent as possible to get the district to the point where it can borrow a lot of money and not have it be a heavy burden on taxpayers, board member Bruce Clash said.

Had this project not come along, Carlisle school district would have been debt free in 2028, Clash said, adding thatother districts are 30 years in debt. "With crumbling facilities," Board President Paula Bussard said.

With some overlap, the district would be able to pay off its old debt and then continue current debt service payments through much of the new borrowing, Clash said. Those annual payments range from about $6 million to $7 million.

"We're going to be really close to doing some exciting things with reconfiguring without having to burden taxpayers," Clash said.

The October presentation will include an overview of the rationale and criteria used by committee members to arrive at the remaining two options. The presentation will also include cost estimates and a project timeline.

A decision by board members is likely this fall. The school board usually holds a committee meeting the first Thursday of each month followed by a voting meeting the third Thursday of each month. Lately, the meeting venue has been the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

District officials are touting the K-8 initiative as a strategic fix to head off anticipated enrollment growth, improve efficiency and equalize class sizes across elementary school buildings. The same enrollment pressures that are driving the need for change in the elementary schools will make it harder for the district to sustain team teaching across all three grade levels at both middle schools.

To review the options, the district organized a 95-member review committee representing parents, grandparents, community members, school administrators, teachers and other professional and support staff. Every grade level is included along with a range of content areas and specialties.

The committee came into its Aug. 14 meeting with four building configuration options to review , Model Six, Model Six A, Model Eight and Model Nine, Friend told the board on Thursday.

Model Six A called for the conversion of six elementary schools to K-4 buildings, the conversion of both middle schools to 5-6 buildings and the construction of a 7-8 building. Classified as a hybrid of Model Six, this option would close one elementary school.

Model Eight would convert five elementary schools to K-4 buildings, convert one elementary school to a 5-6 building, construct a new 5-6 building and convert both middle schools to 7-8 buildings. Again, one elementary school would be closed.

Following an analysis and small group discussion, the committee determined that the K-4 models do not support the criteria and priorities established during earlier review meetings, Friend said Thursday. "Nor do they support the elementary education program."

As a result, Model Six A and Model Eight were eliminated, leaving Model Six and Model Nine.

The Aug. 14 committee meeting was followed by an optional bus tour on Aug. 25 during which the committee had the opportunity to tour the district's seven elementary schools, Lamberton Middle School, and district property along the Pennsylvania Turnpike that could be the future site of a new 7-8 intermediate school as proposed under Model Six, Friend said.

In late June, The Sentinel reported that only three of the District's 16 properties were being seriously considered for a new school.

Those properties are the old Bellaire Elementary School and two properties along the Turnpike just northwest of the district campus that includes Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

Of the two properties along the Turnpike, one consists of about 40 acres adjoining Wilson Middle School with frontage along Waggoners Gap Road. That property has already been developed with several athletic fields and a portion of the district solar farm.

The other property is about 29 acres and has a Meeting House Spring Road address listed on the Cumberland County online property mapper. Aside from the Turnpike, it is bordered by the Waggoners Gap Road property and the Meeting House Heights housing development.