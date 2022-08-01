Carlisle school district considers financial literacy course at high school

Carlisle Area School Board may review in August a proposal to launch a financial literacy course at the high school during the upcoming academic year.

A course overview will be on the education committee’s agenda when it meets on at 7 p.m. Thursday in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of the high school.

“I’m really excited about this course,” Assistant Superintendent Michael Gogoj said during a phone interview in late July. “We’re really looking forward to bringing this to fruition.”

Over the years, the Pennsylvania Department of Education has been pushing the need for financial literacy courses in public schools, Gogoj said. “This has been a priority for our board and administration.”

In the past, the district has offered some form of financial literacy or personal finance instruction as an elective for students enrolled in the business academy or other programs offered by the high school’s Center for Careers and Technology.

Last year, the high school shifted to a block schedule configuration that will be carried over into 2022-23 with some modifications.

That has enabled the district to develop a student wellness track of curriculum offerings built around a rotation of health, physical education and safety courses, each lasting a semester, Gogoj said. The semesterlong financial literacy pilot course would be folded into the track as another way to serve and safeguard students.

“On a large scale, we understand as a society the importance of students learning early how to make smart financial decisions,” Gogoj said. “Part of the purpose of schooling is to prepare students to enter the world and, in entering the world, they are also entering the economy and the workforce. We want them to avoid making mistakes that could have been prevented had we been able to talk about important topics.”

The overview Thursday will brief board members on the proposed course, which has lessons in career planning, money management, banking, identity theft prevention and tips on understanding tax forms, insurance coverage, credit, debt and investments, Gogoj said. “This course is intended to be practical, applicable and immediately relevant.”

For example, lessons learned in the course could be useful to a high school junior contemplating the purchase of a vehicle or selecting colleges to tour before submitting applications, Gogoj said. “We want to do our part as a district to help prepare students for the real life when they leave us.”

While the plan is to schedule juniors and seniors for the pilot program this school year, the goal is to target juniors for the financial literacy course, said Michael Black, district director of secondary operations. He outlined the proposed course progression for the student wellness track:

Ninth grade: one semester of Health I and one semester of physical education

10th grade: one semester of safety instruction and one semester of physical education

11th grade: one semester of financial literacy and one semester of physical education

12th grade: one semester of Health II and one semester of physical education.

While there is talk of eventually making the financial literacy course a graduation requirement, no decision has been made, Gogoj said. “We just don’t know. We’re working through some of the details. The key for me is we get a chance to reach every single student who goes through Carlisle High School.”

Staffing for the pilot program was discussed during recent executive sessions on personnel matters giving board members advanced notice that the financial literacy course is in the offing, Superintendent Colleen Friend said. “They will not be surprised to hear about it. In fact, as we worked through the comprehensive plan and listened to our board members, they were very excited about this course offering to students. We’re anticipating that it’s going to be received well.”

As a school administrator, Friend is in contact with local businesses that are members of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce. They have been willing to provide insight into what they look for in employees.

“They stress over and over the soft skills, well-rounded attributes and characteristics,” Friend said, adding chamber members are thrilled that the district may offer a financial literacy course.