Carlisle school district bars students from bringing backpacks to home football games

Effective immediately, students are not permitted to bring backpacks into the Ken Millen Stadium during Carlisle High School home football games.

The school district recently posted the new restriction on its website along with other changes to its spectator attendance policy.

Starting Friday night for a home game against Mechanicsburg, backpacks brought to the stadium may be housed in a ticket booth until the home game is over. As an alternative, students will be asked to place the backpack in a vehicle or some other secure location. Either way, the district does not assume liability for items left in a booth or elsewhere on the campus.

“This is clearly a safety and security concern,” Superintendent Colleen Friend said Thursday. “Certainly, with the large populated area, we wouldn’t want anything to happen with anybody. We don’t want anyone to bring anything that should not be at a football game.”

The student section of the stadium bleachers tends to get crowded during home games making backpacks a tripping hazard, Friend said. “It’s really more of a preventative measure.”

She added the new restriction is in line with other districts such as Central Dauphin, Central Dauphin East, Chambersburg, State College and Harrisburg.

Carlisle opted not to take the approach of Mechanicsburg Area School District which has a policy where bag checks are conducted on spectators as they file into the stadium, Friend said. “When you think about all the people in line, they’re anxious to get in. That’s a lot of personnel to be checking bags. We just went with no backpacks. This is a good time. We’re about to start the football season.”

As for other policy changes starting this Friday night, Carlisle High School students will be required to show an ID when purchasing a ticket to a home football game. This can take the form of their school ID, a military ID, a driver’s license or the student’s PowerSchool profile on their cellphone which should include the student’s photograph, name and grade.

Students in grades K-8 must be accompanied and supervised for the duration of the game by a paying adult and/or a season pass holder for all home football games. The policy defines a paying adult as a mother, father, aunt, uncle, family friend/neighbor or grandparent. Regardless of age, a Carlisle High School student is not considered a paying adult.

Carlisle first implemented this policy for home games last winter during the varsity boys’ basketball season. The purpose was to make sure that elementary and middle school students were accompanied by a paying adult to ensure the proper level of guidance during each game and to provide additional support in the event of an accident.

“It helped with the behavior and supervision of students,” Friend said. “It worked really well. It’s a practice that we’re going to continue.”

For now, the “paying adult” policy only applies to home football games, she added. This is because the football games, like the boys’ basketball games, tend to draw the largest crowds to Carlisle home venues so there is a greater need for tighter supervision.