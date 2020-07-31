Carlisle school district administrators may delay start of school year until Sept. 8

“Given increases in cases within the community, this remains a significant factor for us as we make a decision on reopening,” Spielbauer said. “The district has consulted with local medical experts who indicate that the turn-around time for COVID testing is upwards of two weeks. This delays our ability to conduct contact tracing, and inhibits our ability to make timely and informed decisions such as quarantining and the closing of classrooms and/or buildings.”

As neighboring states and counties experience an increase in COVID cases, there are a growing number of school districts that have decided to begin the school year with online instruction, Spielbauer said. “Given these trends and patterns, we are highly concerned that either the governor will close schools to in-person learning or the district will be forced to do so at the local level.

“We believe that it will be inevitable that individual classrooms, wings or schools close down for several days at a time due to COVID outbreaks among students and staff,” Spielbauer said. “Already this summer sports teams in our region have begun practices only to be shut down due to COVID cases. School buildings represent the most significant gatherings of people in our community when COVID cases arise. Shifting back and forth between in-person and online instruction places a significant burden on students, staff and families.”