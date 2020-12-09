Carlisle school board will vote Thursday on adding a comparative religion course

A retired Army officer, board member Rick Coplen teaches a course for the military on peacekeeping and stability operations. A course like this in high school would have been useful in his career, Coplen said. “Not all of our students will go into the military, the Peace Corps or the State Department, but you know a bunch of them do.”

Board member Deborah Sweaney suggested the social studies department tap into such local resources as the Army War College. “We are about this being global, but this is also relevant to our Carlisle community,” Sweaney said. “We’re so fortunate to have this wonderful cultural heritage in Carlisle.”

The need

In his presentation to the committee, Wagner outlined the need for this course. “Carlisle has over 30 different religious faiths demonstrating plurality and diversity in our community,” he said. “When I say, one of them is encompassing all the different denominations of Christianity, there are 29 more beyond Christianity. There is a need for this in our community.”