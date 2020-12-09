Carlisle school board will vote Thursday on adding a comparative religion course

Carlisle school board members could vote Thursday on a proposal to introduce “A Comparative Study of World Religions” course to the high school curriculum starting in 2021-22.
The plan is to pilot the yearlong elective course with one or two classroom sections of juniors and seniors, said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District.
“The approach to religion is an academic one, not a devotional one,” said Kevin Wagner, a high school history teacher and head of the district’s social studies department that developed the course.
“The focus is on studying religion, not practicing it,” Wagner said. “We’re not asking students to conform to any of them. Studying a religion is not an attempt to determine what is ultimately true about a divine presence or a religion. It’s about studying people and trying to understand what they believe and how they act, the dynamics of the communities of which they are part of.”
Course content
The course would be organized into eight key sections, starting with a basic unit on understanding the world’s religious heritage. This would include a definition of religion, an overview of the different forms of religious expression, an outline of the periods of religious history and a study of the functions of religion within a society.
“The very first one sets the stage for everything else that follows,” Wagner said. Subsequent units would detail the cosmic religions of small societies, the monotheistic religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam; the Dharmic traditions of Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Jainism; and the Eastern religions of Daoism, Confucianism and Shinto.
The final marking period would start with a study of Western African and African-American religion before moving on to Native American religion, Rastafari and such religious movements of the 19th and 20th centuries as the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Christian Science, Jehovah’s Witnesses and Scientology. The course will also touch on the nature religions of neo-paganism and Wicca along with the belief systems of atheism, secularism and agnosticism.
In each case, students would learn about basic teachings, forms of expression and how the religion functions within that culture and geography. The coursework is to include case studies analyzing the religion in the context of contemporary society and current events.
Board reaction
Support Local Journalism
The course was discussed last week during an education committee meeting. Several school board members expressed support for the concept.
“The mission statement of the social studies department is to inspire our students to gain a global perspective,” said Anne Lauritzen, committee chairperson. “This course is such a great effort in that road. I really want to applaud the thinking outside the box.”
A retired Army officer, board member Rick Coplen teaches a course for the military on peacekeeping and stability operations. A course like this in high school would have been useful in his career, Coplen said. “Not all of our students will go into the military, the Peace Corps or the State Department, but you know a bunch of them do.”
Board member Deborah Sweaney suggested the social studies department tap into such local resources as the Army War College. “We are about this being global, but this is also relevant to our Carlisle community,” Sweaney said. “We’re so fortunate to have this wonderful cultural heritage in Carlisle.”
The need
In his presentation to the committee, Wagner outlined the need for this course. “Carlisle has over 30 different religious faiths demonstrating plurality and diversity in our community,” he said. “When I say, one of them is encompassing all the different denominations of Christianity, there are 29 more beyond Christianity. There is a need for this in our community.”
Wagner cited as examples the recent addition of a Buddhist temple in downtown Carlisle along with the large Bosnian population that has many practitioners of Islam. He also mentioned the International Fellows program at the War College where military officers from countries friendly to the U.S. study for a year to earn a master’s degree in strategic studies.
“Unfortunately, religious intolerance has become a fact of life in the U.S. the past several years,” Wagner said. “In the last two years, incidents of anti-Semitism are up by almost 60% and anti-Muslim attacks have surpassed 2001 [post-9/11] levels.” There is also a rise in anti-Sikh sentiment brought on by the fact that Americans can’t tell the difference between a Sikh and a Moslem, he said.
A survey of 3,500 Americans asked 32 questions about the world’s religions, Wagner said. “On average, more than half the questions were answered incorrectly and many were even incorrectly answered regarding their own personal religious beliefs.”
Teaching comparative religion is a policy supported by the National Council of Social Studies and has been upheld as constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, Wagner said.
For years, the administration has been encouraging teachers to develop topics they are passionate about into courses that have real-life relevance for students, Gogoj said. “Understanding religion in our world is something students need to understand. This is a course on comparing and understanding the religions of the world. … Their impact on culture, politics, society and international relations.”
Online Learning Curve: A look at how Cumberland County schools adapt to virtual edcuation
Sentinel Reporter Joe Cress takes a look at how area school districts have managed the move to an online learning format as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Building a focused approach for teachers
- Making the call to go all online
- The emotional wear and tear of COVID
- Surges in virtual academy enrollment
- The challenge of livestream lessons
- The future in online lessons
Cumberland Valley School District created its own virtual academy over the summer to meet the anticipated demand of families seeking an alternative to in-person instruction. Other local districts see an enrollment surge in their already established academies.
Logistical issues make it difficult for some school districts to implement livestream lessons as a virtual learning option.
Technology and structures put into place for COVID will lay the groundwork for future development of virtual learning programs in local school districts.
“This is a really challenging year for everybody,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District. “Our students are struggling with this new educational world. Our teachers are working really hard to learn and manage new systems. Our families are working hard to step in as their child’s teacher and to take on entirely new roles in the educational process."
Online Learning Curve: Administrators weigh outbreaks in schools, community as they make decisions to close schools
“We understand the short-term closure has many impacts on families and our teaching staff,” Spielbauer said. “Right now, it’s community spread. It’s not considered school spread but, if we can’t get it under control in our community, it will become school spread and we will have a larger challenge on our hands.”
Lessons learned this spring from the COVID-19 shutdown changed the way local school districts conducted the professional development of teachers in the lead-up to schools reopening.
Distance learning is going to last longer than expected. Here are some ideas to make sure your child's online learning goes smoothly.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!