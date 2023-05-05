Carlisle Area School Board could vote Thursday to advertise a proposed $104.2 million budget for 2023-24 that includes a 2.5% real estate tax increase.

The budget would be on display for 30 days on the district website at www.carlisleschools.org and in the district office at 623 W. Penn St.

The budget is to be reviewed on June 8 before the vote on final adoption expected on June 15. Meetings start at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

Director of Business Operations Jenna Kinsler briefed board members last week on adjustments made to the budget since early April. Administrators recommend the 2.5% hike from the current 15.9729 mils to 16.3722 mils.

The tax hike would generate about $1.3 million which, when combined with other adjustments, would result in $100,390,000 in revenue, Kinsler said.

However, with $104,210,000 in anticipated expenses, the district is facing a projected deficit of about $3.82 million. Administrators recommend the board draw money from reserves to close the gap.

During a finance committee last week, Kinsler presented an earlier version of the budget that had $104,710,000 in total expenses including a $1.3 million anticipated increase in the cost of utilities.

Committee chairman Bruce Clash asked Kinsler if there was any way the district could reduce the cost of utilities. He said the increase would effectively consume all the new revenue generated by the tax hike.

Kinsler said the district is locked in on its electricity rates until December when it could seek cheaper rates. Based on current trends, the district could realize as much as $500,000 in savings.

As a committee member, Clash can make a motion to change the recommendation to the full board. The potential savings prompted Clash to amend the expenditure side of the proposed budget from $104,710,000 to $104,210,000.

Under the earlier version, administrators recommended that the board draw about $4.32 million from reserves. The change approved by committee members reduced that to $3.82 million.

During the meeting last week, board-at-large members weighed in on the budget. This included David Miller who suggested that the $500,000 in savings be used to reduce the proposed tax hike. To offset the loss in tax revenue, Miller suggested that the board divert money from reserves that he said are for nonessential line-items.

In the past, Miller has opposed using money from reserves for athletic facility upgrades to the main campus including a new turf field that became operational in September.

Though Miller did not mention athletic facilities, board member Rick Coplen said that was the line-item Miller was targeting in his comments. Coplen served on a study group that worked with a consultant to review the options for the upgrades. He said athletic facilities, like school buildings, benefit students by providing them with opportunities for personal growth.

Committee member Gerald Eby took issue with Miller’s suggestion to use the $500,000 in anticipated savings to cut the proposed tax hike. For years, the board has been trying to balance small manageable tax increases with measured drawdowns from reserves to make up for a pattern of shortfalls in state funding, Eby said.

The district budget should be looked at as an ongoing fiscal plan, updated in cycles, where less tax revenue in one year would be compounded as a shortfall in subsequent years, Eby said. A smaller tax hike in 2023-24 could force the board to pass a substantially larger tax hike in an outlying year to make up the lost revenue, he said.

No motion was made last week by a finance committee member to advance a tax hike lower than the recommended 2.5% increase. None of the scenarios discussed by the board so far recommend a 5.3% tax hike, the maximum allowed under Act 1.

The board in recent years has held tax increases to roughly half the cap the state sets to account for inflation and changes in the poverty level.