Carlisle school board set to vote Thursday on appointment of Colleen Friend as the new superintendent

Carlisle Area School Board will vote Thursday on appointing Colleen Friend as the district's next superintendent.

Pending board approval, Friend will begin her duties as chief executive on July 1 with a starting salary of $167,500. She will replace Patty Sanker, who has been serving as acting superintendent since Jan. 1 after Christina Spielbauer stepped down in late December.

The vote will take place during a board meeting that starts at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

“Friend has taught or served as an administrator at all levels — elementary, middle and high school,” Board President Paula Bussard said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

“These experiences, along with her perspective as a CASD graduate, CASD parent and community resident, has provided her with a broad perspective that values the engagement of our students, their parents and families, our teachers, staff, and administrators and our community partners,” Bussard said.

Friend has worked for the district for 18 years, including 14 years as an administrator and principal and the last four years as assistant superintendent. In her current role, she supervises principals, assistant principals, teachers and students. Friend began her classroom teaching career in North Carolina before returning to her hometown of Carlisle to accept a curriculum specialist position in 2004.

“I look forward to leading CASD as we tackle several priorities,” Friend said. “I look forward to continuing the valuable work of our professional staff, administrative team, support staff, parents and families and the local community.”

Her priorities include working with these stakeholders to strengthen the district’s elementary school programming to better address student needs. This includes the possible renovation of several of the older buildings and the incorporation of school-based mental health services into the school, Friend said.

The vote on her appointment comes after a five-month search that started when the board hired the Chester County Intermediate Unit as a consultant.

The district received 11 applications for the position, according to the press release. Seven candidates were invited for first-round interviews. This was followed by a second round of interviews with three candidates and then a third-round with two finalists. The process included reference and background checks.

A 1988 graduate of Carlisle High School, Friend earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in school administration from East Carolina University and her doctorate in educational leadership and her superintendent letter of eligibility from Shippensburg University. Her children graduated from the district and her husband, John Friend, served as superintendent from 2009 to 2017.

Friend serves as a member of the executive committee for the Carlisle Community Action Network, which brings Dickinson College, local governments, the school district and other organizations together to address community needs.

She is also president-elect for Kiwanis International in Carlisle and serves on the community aid panel for the United Way of Cumberland County. Friend is vice president of the Bison Foundation and has volunteered in support of the Carlisle Sports Association, Carlisle for Kids and Hope Station.

Several board members issued written statements Wednesday in support of the search process and the pending vote to appoint Friend.

“I am proud that Colleen will be assuming the superintendent position,” Linda Manning said. “She served as an assistant principal at Carlisle High School, a principal at Wilson Middle School, and most recently as assistant superintendent. I believe she will bring energy and new ideas to the Superintendent’s position.”

“That an opening in Carlisle attracted so many strong candidates reflects favorably on the attractiveness of our community and schools,” Jon Tarrant said. “While public education faces many challenges, I feel confident in our district’s leadership, outstanding faculty and staff, and the support of our community.”

“Colleen Friend is deeply rooted in the greater Carlisle community and the school district, which makes her exceptionally skilled at dealing with people at all levels both within the district and the broader community,” Sue Bower said. “She understands the uniqueness of the Carlisle community and will work diligently to listen to parents and teachers and resolve issues in a timely manner.”

