Carlisle School Board set to review telework policy for district employees

Carlisle Area School Board may review a proposed policy Thursday that would set down rules for employees who telework from a remote location.

The board will convene two committee meetings starting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School. The telework policy is on the agenda of the governance committee.

If approved, the policy would direct the superintendent or a designee to develop procedures that outline the circumstances and expectations under which employees may telework when appropriate to maintain district programs or operations.

“Such a situation would only be utilized if the employee is capable of fulfilling 100% of their job responsibilities remotely,” Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said in a memo to committee members.

Under policy guidelines, employees may be required to sign a teleworking agreement or to acknowledge teleworking provisions within a labor contract. Such an agreement may be waived under emergency conditions at the board’s discretion.

While teleworking, employees must comply with the same board policies, administrative regulations and standards of conduct as are expected at their regularly assigned place of work.

The performance of each employee will continue to be monitored and assessed as they work from a dedicated workplace “free from health or safety hazards, undue distractions, or undue risk that confidential or private information will be discovered,” the policy reads.

The policy would also hold employees liable for damaged or lost district equipment brought to the remote work location. Since employees do not have the right to telework, the teleworking arrangement may be terminated by the board or district administration at any time.

The board finance committee is also scheduled to meet Thursday with an agenda that includes a review of the draft district budget for 2022-23.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

