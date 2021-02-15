Carlisle school board reviews proposed $9.1 million plan to phase in athletic facilities upgrades

Carlisle Area School Board Thursday reviewed a $9.1 million proposal for a multiyear project to improve athletic facilities on the main district campus.
The proposal came out of a study done by an athletic facilities committee of district administrators and school board members working with ELA Sport, a consulting firm from Lititz, Lancaster County.
The group recommends dividing the project into three phases with the first phase starting as early as May 2022. Estimated at $2.7 million, Phase One would involve the development of a new multipurpose synthetic turf facility with field lighting to be located across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium.
The field would be used as a practice field for football as well as a practice and game field for soccer, lacrosse and field hockey. A May start would require a six- to eight-month lead-in time for district administrators to complete preparations and secure the necessary approvals, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said.
Based on that timeline, Carlisle school board members would need to make a decision on whether to proceed with Phase One by September or November of this year. If implemented, Phase One would take between four to six months to complete, meaning the new turf field could be available for use by fall 2022.
Phase Two and Phase Three had no start and completion dates listed.
Estimated at $3.7 million, Phase Two includes bleachers for the Phase One turf field, and the construction of a field house within the existing stadium with new restrooms, locker rooms and concession space.
Under Phase Two, Bellaire Drive will be closed to thru traffic and developed into a plaza serving the stadium and the new turf field. The district-owned road is used a lot by the public as a short-cut through the main campus, board member Gerald Eby said. “We will get a lot of heat from the community if we don’t find a replacement.”
Eby suggested the district talk with Carlisle borough officials about a replacement route for Bellaire Drive if the board decides to proceed with Phase Two.
Estimated at $3.7 million, Phase Three would replace the current grass field at the stadium with a synthetic turf field and would replace the current six-lane track with a new eight-lane track.
In October 2018, the board hired ELA Sport to conduct a study that mapped out conditions at existing fields and facilities. This research included input from coaches on needs and goals.
Full development of the resulting master plan was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-November, committee members met with ELA Sport representatives to resume the work and to develop a final plan for the school board to review.
The purpose of the meeting Thursday was for district administrators to present an overview of the recommendations. No decisions were made.
“We’re just providing you with an update,” Spielbauer told board members. “There is nothing to vote on. We will be coming back to the board at a future meeting to talk about the next step.”
While the maintenance staff has done an exceptional job at grounds keeping, the district can no longer sustain the current grass fields at the competitive level student athletes need, said board member Anne Lauritzen, who served on the athletic facilities committee.
Quality fields require good drainage, favorable weather conditions and moderate use, Athletic Director George Null said. For optimal sustainability, a field should host 30 to 35 competitions per season, he said.
The Carlisle High School football stadium has been known to host as many as 58 competitions and events per season, Null said. Playing in the rain only adds to the problem by ripping up the natural turf.
“We’re not having enough time to replenish,” Null said. There have been cases where sports officials have questioned whether it was prudent to allow teams to play on Carlisle athletic fields, he said.
“You can only have so many events on a natural turf before it starts to break down,” said Tom Horton, district director of facilities.
The majority of sports teams in the Mid-Penn Conference have access to a synthetic turf field, Null said. Not having access is putting Carlisle teams at a competitive disadvantage. Further, it has become more common for synthetic turf to play a factor on whether a team has the ability to advance to post-season competition.
The ability to host games on synthetic turf would open up opportunities for the school district, Null said. Those opportunities could generate additional revenue.
Carlisle is the only district in the Mid-Penn Conference that does not have a junior high school track and field team, Null said. One reason is that the current six-lane track at the stadium limits the number of athletes who can participate. Adding two lanes would increase the potential for more events and more revenue.
Spielbauer said it is not just student athletes who would benefit from the upgrades. Physical education classes routinely use the stadium, track and fields.
To prepare the district for the proposed upgrades, Horton recommended the board earmark $1 million in its capital reserve budget for 2021-22. The board approved his request when that budget was approved on Dec. 10.
Horton organizes proposed capital projects on a rolling five-year schedule. He suggested that the board not only set aside $1 million in 2021-22, but $1 million each year in 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26. The board, in its Dec. 10 decision, made no commitment beyond 2021-22.
Board member Rick Coplen also served on the athletic facilities committee. He supports the recommended upgrades as an investment that would provide a safer venue with greater flexibility not just for athletes, but all students and the community. Coplen said the marching band often uses the stadium for its activities.
He suggested the board and administration explore the possibility of launching a capital campaign to raise money that could help defray some of the costs of developing the multiyear project.
Fellow board member Bruce Clash backed the idea saying the board should hire a consultant to help the district optimize the capital campaign.
