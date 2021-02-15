Carlisle school board reviews proposed $9.1 million plan to phase in athletic facilities upgrades

Under Phase Two, Bellaire Drive will be closed to thru traffic and developed into a plaza serving the stadium and the new turf field. The district-owned road is used a lot by the public as a short-cut through the main campus, board member Gerald Eby said. “We will get a lot of heat from the community if we don’t find a replacement.”

Eby suggested the district talk with Carlisle borough officials about a replacement route for Bellaire Drive if the board decides to proceed with Phase Two.

Estimated at $3.7 million, Phase Three would replace the current grass field at the stadium with a synthetic turf field and would replace the current six-lane track with a new eight-lane track.

In October 2018, the board hired ELA Sport to conduct a study that mapped out conditions at existing fields and facilities. This research included input from coaches on needs and goals.

Full development of the resulting master plan was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-November, committee members met with ELA Sport representatives to resume the work and to develop a final plan for the school board to review.

The purpose of the meeting Thursday was for district administrators to present an overview of the recommendations. No decisions were made.

