Carlisle school board reviews COVID-related financial impact

Carlisle Area School District has so far managed to avert a worst-case scenario tied to the economic fallout from job losses triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In anticipation of hard times ahead, state officials last spring advised school districts across Pennsylvania to budget a 20% decrease in projected Earned Income Tax revenue for 2020-2021.
District administrators in Carlisle predicted a loss of $1.8 million in E.I.T. revenue for the current fiscal year that started July 1.
“Surprisingly, it didn’t turn out that way,” Business Manager Jenna Kinsler told the school board finance committee last week. “That’s not the case at all.”
“Right now, we’re not seeing the huge hit,” committee chairman Bruce Clash said. “We are surprised at how taxes are coming in stronger than we anticipated. That’s not to overlook that there’s some real hardship out there.”
Not only is E.I.T. revenue trending higher than expected, but income from the real estate tax has also been steady. Kinsler attributes this trend to a board decision in the spring to extend by one month the discount period as an incentive for property owners to make their tax payment.
“They are paying in time ... which is good,” Kinsler said. “I don’t see any pattern of people not paying. It’s better than we anticipated.”
Virtual unknown
However, district administrators have yet to identify all the specific costs associated with a massive enrollment increase in the Carlisle Virtual Academy (CVA), along with the migration of 112 students from the Carlisle school district to outside cyber charter schools, board president Paula Bussard said.
Health and safety concerns have prompted some families to enroll their children in CVA, a cyber school operated by the school district. The number of students enrolled in CVA went from a maximum of 54 in 2019-2020 to 792 as of Sept. 30, with 44 additional enrollments in some stage of processing.
Meanwhile, the number of students from Carlisle school district enrolled in outside cyber charter schools went from 137 in 2019-2020 to 249 so far in 2020-2021. Because enrollment patterns have yet to stabilize, the possibility exists that more students from the district could make the changeover. State funds tend to pass through school districts and go direct to outside cyber charter schools, leaving the districts to make up the loss.
Support Local Journalism
“That’s $1.68 million that we haven’t budgeted for this year,” Clash said. “So right there is a huge hit.” To arrive at his calculations, Clash multiplied the number of students, 112, by the average per student allocation, $15,000.
Shutdown aftermath
The outbreak last spring of COVID-19 forced the shutdown of school buildings across Pennsylvania. School districts accustomed to in-person instruction had to pivot suddenly to provide remote instruction to students stuck at home. In Carlisle, the shutdown resulted in $869,500 in unexpected savings that went into the budgetary reserve at the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Below is an overview of the savings:
- $302,000 for not having to pay custodians to clean buildings
- $183,000 in payments to utilities
- $115,000 in delayed or cancelled maintenance and repair projects
- $83,000 for not having to hire day-to-day and long-term substitute teachers, nurses and aides
- $70,000 in saved travel reimbursement to district employees
- $61,000 in event official fees and student transportation costs associated with cancelled sports competitions
- $50,000 for not having field trips or special education transportation
- $5,500 for having to use special police at events
However, the outbreak and resulting shutdown also resulted in $47,700 in unexpected costs to the district including:
- $19,500 in maintenance and custodial supplies, mostly disinfectant and personal protective equipment (PPE)
- $16,500 in technology supplies and software
- $6,000 for a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020
- $5,700 in distribution costs associated with offering needy families a meal program
The district received about $5,800 in reimbursement from Capital Blue Cross to offset some of the money it paid for maintenance and custodial supplies, Kinsler said. She added the district also applied for grants to offset the costs associated with meal distribution.
Grants
As of last week, Carlisle school district has been approved for four COVID-related relief grants totaling $1,125,403. The largest, at $763,914, is the ESSER federal CARES grant. Under the rules, the district must spend down that funding by September 2022. Currently, the focus is on spending down the other three grants that have an earlier turnaround, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said.
Stephanie Douglas, director of digital learning and technology, applied for a $6,350 Continuity of Education and Equity Grant, which the district used to purchased hotspots in 2019-2020. The hotspots were then distributed to district families who needed improved internet access for remote learning.
Meanwhile, Eric Sands, director of management services, applied for a $315,352 COVID-19 School Health and Safety Grant administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The district has until the end of this month to spend down that grant, which will be used to purchase 12 electro-static sprayers, 12 temp readers, protective barriers, disinfectant, hotspots, iPads and laptops.
Lastly, Jill Condo, director of special education, applied for a $39,787 Special Education COVID-19 Impact Mitigation Grant, which the district plans to use to enhance reading instruction for special education students enrolled in the Carlisle Virtual Academy. This grant has to be expanded by Sept. 2021.
For now, the district plans to use the $763,914 ESSER grant to pay for additional laptops, iPads, access points and hotspots to support remote learning and to stock up on PPE and disinfectant.
Funding from the ESSER and Special Education grants will extend to purchases made beyond the current fiscal year, Kinsler said. She added the business office has assigned a code to each grant to properly track the expenses.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.