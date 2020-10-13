Carlisle school board reviews COVID-related financial impact

Virtual unknown

However, district administrators have yet to identify all the specific costs associated with a massive enrollment increase in the Carlisle Virtual Academy (CVA), along with the migration of 112 students from the Carlisle school district to outside cyber charter schools, board president Paula Bussard said.

Health and safety concerns have prompted some families to enroll their children in CVA, a cyber school operated by the school district. The number of students enrolled in CVA went from a maximum of 54 in 2019-2020 to 792 as of Sept. 30, with 44 additional enrollments in some stage of processing.

Meanwhile, the number of students from Carlisle school district enrolled in outside cyber charter schools went from 137 in 2019-2020 to 249 so far in 2020-2021. Because enrollment patterns have yet to stabilize, the possibility exists that more students from the district could make the changeover. State funds tend to pass through school districts and go direct to outside cyber charter schools, leaving the districts to make up the loss.

“That’s $1.68 million that we haven’t budgeted for this year,” Clash said. “So right there is a huge hit.” To arrive at his calculations, Clash multiplied the number of students, 112, by the average per student allocation, $15,000.