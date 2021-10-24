Carlisle school board president announces details of search for new superintendent

Carlisle Area School Board plans to recruit a Pennsylvania firm to help in the search for a new superintendent to replace Christina Spielbauer.

“We hope to have some proposals from search firms for board review and action in December,” Board President Paula Bussard said Thursday. “I will be appointing a search committee to assist in screening the firms and proposals.”

The appointment of board members to the committee could take place during the next regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 18, Bussard said. The committee will also be tasked with conducting the initial round of interviews to narrow the field of applicants.

As part of the search process, surveys will be taken of parents and district employees, Bussard said. The next step after that would be to identify business and community leaders who can provide additional input to the search firm on the key strengths, attributes and skills a superintendent needs to manage the challenges facing the district.

“Given the process and timing, we will be naming an acting superintendent for the time period Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022,” Bussard said. “Doing so will enable the board to properly do a search, conduct interviews and select a candidate who will also give proper notice to their school district.”

A decision on an acting superintendent could take place in December, Bussard said. “We need as a board to discuss it.”

In related action, board members Thursday formally accepted the resignation of Spielbauer, who will step down on Dec. 31. A former learning support teacher, Spielbauer has taken a job as senior vice-president in charge of education at all Pennsylvania locations of New Story schools and River Rock Academy.

“I’m saddened, but also happy for you,” board member Anne Lauritzen told Spielbauer. “Your heart is in special education. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. We are all wishing you the best of luck.”

“It is with regret that we accept this letter,” board member Bruce Clash said. “Thank you for the commitment to a smooth transition and to finishing strong in your tenure.”

Earlier in the meeting, board members voted unanimously to approve the findings of the superintendent evaluation covering March 2020 to June 2021.

“The board rated the performance of Christina Spielbauer as exceeding expectations,” Bussard said. “The evaluation noted her strengths in organizational leadership, financial management, human resources and professionalism. The board also commended Christina for her leadership during the past year and a half as our district supported our students during the COVID pandemic.”

Board member Rick Coplen tied the results of the evaluation to the departure of Spielbauer and her new job. “Christina has done an outstanding job under exceptionally challenging circumstances,” Coplen said. “Given those extraordinary circumstances, we all know that you are going on to do great things.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

