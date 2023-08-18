Carlisle Area School Board will convene a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. to interview applicants interested in filling the seat left vacant following the death of Gerald Eby.

A board member for 36 years, Eby died on Aug. 6 at UPMC Carlisle. The Dickinson Township resident was 84.

Details on the application process and timeline will be posted on the district website at www.carlisleschools.org either Monday or Tuesday, Board President Paula Bussard said. She added interested applicants will be required to submit a resume along with cover letter answering such basic questions as why they would want to serve on the board.

All applicants will be interviewed in-person during the meeting, which is scheduled for the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School. The board could then vote to appoint a replacement who would serve until newly elected board members are seated on Thursday, Dec. 7, following the results of the November General Election.

Eby's name will still appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. In the lead-up to the May primary, Eby was running with Citizens for Carlisle Schools – a slate of candidates that feature incumbents Bussard, Bruce Clash and Jon Tarrant, as well as newcomer Joseph Shane. Also on the ballot for November are the members of Team for Change: Heather Leatherman, Al Shine, Colleen Blume, Walt Brown and Dawn Kephart.