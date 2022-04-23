Carlisle school board OKs telework policy for employees

Carlisle Area School Board turned a past necessity into official policy Thursday.

Board members approved a motion to set rules for employees who telework.

“Policy 309.1 allows teachers to teach remotely if they can fulfill 100% of their job responsibilities in that remote status,” said Rick Coplen, chairman of the board’s governance committee.

“This is one of the many lessons this district has learned from the pandemic,” he said. “It’s a very positive thing to have this capability.”

The policy directs the superintendent or designee to develop procedures that outline the circumstances and expectations under which employees may telework when appropriate to maintain district programs or operations.

Employees would be required to sign a teleworking agreement or to acknowledge teleworking procedures within a labor contract. The agreement may be waived under emergency conditions at the board’s discretion.

While teleworking, employees must comply with the same board policies, administrative regulations and standards of conduct as are expected at their regularly assigned place of work.

The performance of each employee will continue to be monitored and assessed as they work from a dedicated workplace “free from health or safety hazards, undue distractions, or undue risk that confidential or private information will be discovered,” the policy reads.

The policy also holds employees liable for damaged or lost district equipment brought to the remote location. Since employees do not have the right to telework, the teleworking arrangement may be terminated by the board or district administration at any time.

In other action, the board passed a resolution to have the Carlisle Area School District participate in the Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund.

The Liquid Asset Fund is a consortium of districts that pool their money to obtain a better return on investments than what they could individually, finance committee chairman Bruce Clash said. “This resolution just authorizes our investment managers to explore this opportunity.

“It doesn’t obligate us,” Clash said. “It can be terminated at any time if we determine that it’s not to our advantage. Money can be deposited and withdrawn as we see fit to our needs.”

In other action, board members:

• Recognized four Carlisle High School students who qualified to compete in the National High School Academic Quiz Tournament in Atlanta, Georgia, over Memorial Day weekend. The students are sophomore Micah Austin, junior Bennett Shine and seniors Dervia Dolan and Morgan Pontious.

• Appointed Rome Oliver head coach of the varsity girls’ volleyball team at a salary of $5,130.

• Rescinded the resignation of Business Manager Jenna Kinsler who decided to stay with the district rather than take a state-level job.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

