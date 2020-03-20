Carlisle school board no longer needs a majority to physically attend meetings

Carlisle Area School Board members Thursday suspended the policy that requires a majority of board members to physically attend board meetings during the coronavirus emergency.

The decision clears the way for board members to attend meetings through electronic communications until the emergency ends. Board meetings will still convene with at least one member present along with either Superintendent Christina Spielbauer or Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend.

The public will be notified on how they can participate electronically. Having a board member and a top official at each meeting allows members of the public to attend if they don’t have the means to participate in the virtual board meeting.

The board also approved a motion that allows all public comment during the emergency to occur at the beginning of the board meeting immediately after the minutes are approved.

Normally, there are two periods of public comment during a Carlisle Area School Board meeting. The first period, at the beginning of the meeting, is for comments associated with items on the agenda. The second period, near the end of the meeting, is for any other business that should come before the board.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

