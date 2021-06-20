Carlisle School Board members strike down controversial policy revision

“If I understand the policy correctly, this puts a tape across my mouth,” Wilbur told board members Thursday. The revision would prohibit her from engaging in conversations with students who otherwise lack opportunities to ask a Black educator questions about what is going on in today’s society, she said.

Taytum Robinson-Covert, who graduated from Carlisle High School in 2020, said that as a student, she was active in an effort on campus to promote diversity and a more inclusive climate.

“Why the interest to shut down these important discussions?” she asked board members Thursday. “I understand the reason for not having staff promote their political views but there is a difference between trying to influence students one way or another and facilitating meaningful conversations when a polarizing event occurs.

“This policy will not resolve or even alleviate the political divide that is present,” Robinson-Covert said. “It will only heighten it. If a politicized event occurs and no one is allowed to talk about it that would only leave students to their own echo chamber environment, which only further draws the divide. If teachers are not allowed to deconstruct and analyze current politicized events, then how will students learn to formulate their own beliefs?”