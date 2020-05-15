Carlisle school board members defend tax increase to preserve education programs

Administrators in December presented a wish-list of about $3.48 million in facilities and technology improvements planned for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Now, over half of that money is going to paying off the debt service on past school projects.

“We wanted to keep the use of the fund balance in the general fund to a minimum as much as possible,” said Jenna Kinsler, business manager. “Once money is transferred to the capital reserve, it cannot be transferred back to the general fund, but it can be used to pay off debt service.”

Administrators suggest using $369,000 in the unassigned fund balance to shore up the general fund, Kinsler said. The district could also expect another $300,000 in savings next year resulting from renegotiated contracts for commercial insurance, lawn care, copier service and accounting software, she said.

Board member Rick Coplen called the fiscal strategy “a reasonable balanced approach” to closing the budget shortfall.

“It’s painful for all of us to raise taxes,” Coplen said, referring to the board. “Yet it does what must be done to continue our high quality public education.”

School and municipal government budgets not only reflect the values, but priorities of the community, Coplen said.