Carlisle school board member questions need for tax hike when large reserves exists

David Miller had to ask, “Why raise taxes at all?”

It was last Thursday and the Carlisle Area School Board member had just been briefed on the $22.1 million the district currently has in reserves.

“Some would argue, given the amount of fund balance, why raise taxes at all?” he asked during a finance committee meeting. “Can you explain the reasons for it?”

The draft $100 million budget for 2022-23 calls for a 2% tax hike to help close a projected $3.4 million gap in revenues over expenditures.

This hike would increase the tax rate from the current 15.6598 mills to 15.9729 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $1,597.29 in real estate taxes — up $31.31 from the current fiscal year, business manager Jenna Kinsler said. Kinsler has since moved to a state-level position.

The tax increase would generate about $1,008,000 in new revenue for the district. But this would not be enough to offset the projected shortfall in next year’s budget of $3,415,700.

Because of that, administrators recommend the board approve drawing $2,407,700 from district reserves.

Last June, the board approved the use of $2,760,131 from reserves to shore up a projected deficit in the current 2021-22 budget. That money has yet to be deducted from the $22,171,591 fund balance.

The district lists a $22,171,591 fund balance. But $7.8 million of that is classified as "assigned," meaning it has been earmarked for future anticipated expenses such as cyber/charter school tuition, special education, elementary program changes, athletic facilities and technology upgrades, Kinsler said.

The district also has almost $1.8 million of the reserve fund earmarked to head off anticipated increases in employee health insurance, property insurance and its share in contributions to the Public School Employee’s Retirement System. That would leave about $7.2 million in the “unassigned” category.

If the district draws too much from its fund balance, it would be left with less money in reserve and that could force the board to levy higher tax hikes closer to the maximum allowed under the Act 1 Index, Kinsler said. “That’s the situation some school districts run into.”

The district is reviewing its elementary education program to determine if any changes need to be made to its school buildings.

Depending on the results of that study, the district may have to borrow money and having a certain amount of funds in reserve can lower the costs of financing, Board President Paula Bussard said. The district also has to be careful about the use of one-time COVID relief funds, she said.

Finance committee chairman Bruce Clash said he was concerned a larger drawdown from reserves could jeopardize the ability of the district to weather future funding gaps. There has already been erosion in the fund balance, he said.

“When I started on the board seven years ago, we had $12 million held in reserve for technology,” Clash said. “Now, we’re down to $4 to $5 million. We got to be able to maintain revenue to pay for things that we know that are coming down the line.”

Though retired and living on a fixed income, board member Jon Tarrant said that a case could be made for raising the tax rate to 4.4% — the maximum allowed by the Act 1 Index. Such an increase would ensure the quality of education within the district over the long-term, he said.

“Heading into this budget cycle, we talked about it [a tax increase],” Bussard said. “It was a bit of a juggling act to land on 2 [percent].” The consensus of much of the board was to steer clear of the 4.4% maximum, she said.

During the meeting Thursday, Board Vice President Anne Lauritzen said she was comfortable with the proposed 2% tax hike. “We need to take into consideration the residual effect of COVID-19,” she told board members. “I’m sure there are still people who are suffering from that. We have to take into consideration our retired community living on a fixed income.”

Board member Rick Coplen agreed, saying the 2% tax hike strikes a good balance with the proposed drawdown in reserves.

“Yes, we could easily take all of it from reserves but, for all the good reasons, we heard that’s not really appropriate,” Coplen said. “The most apparent solution is for the state to do a better job in funding public education. We would all be better off.”

If state lawmakers increase subsidies to school districts, budget gaps could disappear, he said. “We would not have to raise the property tax one penny and we would still maintain all these high-quality programs,” Coplen said.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

