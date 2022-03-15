Carlisle school board may vote on policy that allows for commercial sponsors

The Carlisle Area School Board may vote Thursday on an approval process and guidelines for commercial sponsorship agreements.

The proposal would require each sponsor to enter into a written agreement with the district pending a vote by the full board after a review by the solicitor and board finance committee.

The policy would prohibit the display of advertising and sponsorship materials inside classrooms or any other areas that may be disruptive to learning.

Research on the policy started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said during a recent meeting. That included a review of similar policies in place at such districts as Cumberland Valley, Derry Township, West York and York Suburban.

In the past, booster clubs have put in requests to hang banners from sponsors at district baseball or softball fields, Friend said. A local dealership has offered to support the high school automotive repair program, she said.

At the meeting, Rick Coplen voiced support for the new policy as chairman of the board’s governance committee.

“This is classic burden sharing,” he said. “It’s a great way to get buy-in from the community. I see this as very much a win-win solution.”

Board member Jon Tarrant urged caution, saying the district needs to be mindful of what strings may be attached to sponsorships. He cited as an example soda companies that require schools to only carry their products in exchange for financial perks.

“People’s allegiance to Coke or Pepsi is stronger than their religious values or their political affiliation,” Tarrant said. “There could be a mutiny if you are only allowed to serve one product.”

The policy includes a clause allowing the board to reject a sponsorship that is too restrictive or discriminatory. This would include a sponsorship that runs counter to the district mission, is too difficult to administer or does not align with applicable laws or board policies.

Board member David Miller asked if the word “divisive” could be added to the clause to head off a scenario where a sponsor could create division through a particular political stance or philosophical view.

“We have to be very selective and careful,” Miller said.

Coplen tried to reassure his colleague. “Clearly, it’s the intent not to allow those sorts of political statements,” he told Miller. “These sponsorships are not granted willy-nilly. They are going to be reviewed.”

Board President Paula Bussard questioned whether it’s necessary to amend the clause since there is already language within board policies that addresses political statements. She suggested citing the applicable board policies within the new sponsorship policy.

