Carlisle school board may vote on policy changes that affect staff involvement in politics

Carlisle Area School Board members could vote Thursday on a proposal to expand a policy that bars district employees from participating in political activities on school time using district property.
If approved, the revision to Policy 421 would expand the definition of district property to include not just buildings and grounds but all forms of district-provided electronic media including websites, learning management platforms, livestreaming platforms and emails.
The need for the update was prompted by developments over the past year when COVID-19 forced educators to pivot from traditional classroom instruction to remote learning to allow for social distancing and to slow the spread of the pandemic.
Given the circumstances, it was a good time to review this policy, board president Paula Bussard said during a governance committee meeting last week. “We’re not just brick and mortar. We are learning environments.”
“Educators must always be mindful of what is shared publicly, including in an electronic format,” Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said last week. “To this end, the second change addresses the fact that professional staff must only share topical information that is factual, content appropriate and/or applicable to their curriculum.”
She was referring to language in the proposed revision that would prohibit employees from expressing support for a political/social movement, platform or campaign during their assigned work hours while they are on or using district property.
Board member Bruce Clash asked if district employees can engage in political activities on their own time when they are not on or using district property. Friend referred Clash to board Policy 420 governing freedom of speech in noninstructional settings.
In that policy, the board acknowledges the right of employees to speak out on issues of public concern as citizens of a democratic society. “When those issues are related to the school system and its programs, however, the employee’s freedom of expression must be balanced against the interests of this district,” the policy reads.
Policy 420 lists a number of guidelines that apply when an employee is speaking out when not engaged in the performance of professional duties. For example, the employee shall clearly state that his or her comments represent personal views and not those of the school district. They must also refrain from comments that interfere with the maintenance of discipline by school officials and from making statements that are known to be false or made without regard for truth or accuracy.
“This year, there have been many controversial and tumultuous events in the nation,” Friend said last week. “Public schools have always been expected to walk a very fine line between educating students on relative and important topics and maintaining a school environment that is free from polarization, politics or subjects that have become politicized.
“We as professional staff must remain politically neutral,” Friend said. “We will continue to teach our students how to think, not what to think. We will help them develop the skills and practices of critical and rigorous, analytical thinking so that they can determine for themselves the validity of everything which they are exposed to even when it’s uncomfortable.”
