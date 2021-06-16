Carlisle school board may vote on policy changes that affect staff involvement in politics

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Bruce Clash asked if district employees can engage in political activities on their own time when they are not on or using district property. Friend referred Clash to board Policy 420 governing freedom of speech in noninstructional settings.

In that policy, the board acknowledges the right of employees to speak out on issues of public concern as citizens of a democratic society. “When those issues are related to the school system and its programs, however, the employee’s freedom of expression must be balanced against the interests of this district,” the policy reads.

Policy 420 lists a number of guidelines that apply when an employee is speaking out when not engaged in the performance of professional duties. For example, the employee shall clearly state that his or her comments represent personal views and not those of the school district. They must also refrain from comments that interfere with the maintenance of discipline by school officials and from making statements that are known to be false or made without regard for truth or accuracy.