Carlisle school board may vote on a policy to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes

Carlisle Area School Board members may vote Oct. 21 on a policy that formalizes guidance for the prevention and recognition of sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes.
“The policy covers practices that we have done for the last several years,” Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said last week. The practices not only serve the best interests of students, but are required by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, she said.
The new policy would require every student athlete, along with their parent or guardian, to sign a release form every year acknowledging that they had received and reviewed an information sheet on the warning signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest and the benefit of electrocardiogram testing.
The policy also requires that an informational meeting covering those topics be held at a district school building prior to the start of each athletic season. Coaches, physicians, cardiologists and athletic trainers may attend the meetings along with parents/guardians and student athletes.
Under the policy, students exhibiting signs and symptoms while participating in athletic activity can be removed by the coach. Those able to make that determination include the coach, a game official, a certified athletic trainer, a licensed physician or any other official designated by the district.
Students with known signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest may be removed from participating prior to an athletic activity. The policy defines that activity as interscholastic athletics, practices, scrimmages, cheerleading, club-sponsored sports and sports sponsored by school-affiliated organizations.
A student athlete can only return to participation if he or she has been evaluated and cleared by a licensed physician, a certified registered nurse practitioner or a cardiologist.
The policy would require all coaches to complete a sudden cardiac arrest training course by a provider approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In the past, the district has worked with the Peyton Walker Foundation in providing free heart screenings for students, Friend said. The foundation is named for a 2012 Trinity High School graduate who died on Nov. 2, 2013, of sudden cardiac arrest due to a genetic heart condition. She was 19 and a sophomore at King’s College.
One goal of the foundation is to educate students and parents on the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest and the importance of electrocardiogram testing of young athletes.
For more information, visit the foundation website at www.peytonwalker.org/.
