Carlisle school board may vote on a policy to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes

Carlisle Area School Board members may vote Oct. 21 on a policy that formalizes guidance for the prevention and recognition of sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes.

“The policy covers practices that we have done for the last several years,” Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said last week. The practices not only serve the best interests of students, but are required by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, she said.

The new policy would require every student athlete, along with their parent or guardian, to sign a release form every year acknowledging that they had received and reviewed an information sheet on the warning signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest and the benefit of electrocardiogram testing.

The policy also requires that an informational meeting covering those topics be held at a district school building prior to the start of each athletic season. Coaches, physicians, cardiologists and athletic trainers may attend the meetings along with parents/guardians and student athletes.