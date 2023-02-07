Carlisle Area School Board could vote Feb. 16 to make a financial literacy course a high school graduation requirement starting with the Class of 2025.

Board members last week reviewed a proposal to amend the requirements to include financial literacy as part of a rotation of semester-length courses built into the student health and wellness track.

“We’re not increasing the number of credits a student would need to graduate,” said Michael Black, district director of secondary operations. “All we’re doing is reallocating the credit value of particular courses.”

In 2021-22, the high school shifted to a block schedule that enabled the district to develop the health and wellness track into the rotation of semester-length health, physical education and safety courses.

The financial literacy course was first introduced into this track during the current school year. It has lessons in career planning, money management, banking, identity theft prevention and understanding tax forms, insurance coverage, credit, debt and investments.

With financial literacy included, the course progression at the high school would be:

• Ninth-grade students must take a semester of Health I and a semester of physical education

• 10th-grade students must take a semester of safety instruction and a semester of physical education

• 11th-grade students must take a semester of financial literacy and a semester of physical education

• 12th-grade students must take a semester of Health II and a semester of physical education

Students will continue to need 24 total credits to graduate. Under the proposal, two credits must be completed on the health and wellness track divided up among the four years:

• Physical education — 0.25 credits per semester or one credit total

• Health I — 0.25 credits

• Safety instruction — 0.25 credits

• Financial literacy — 0.25 credits

• Health II — 0.25 credits

By forwarding this proposal in the current school year, the district is allowing for the gradual roll-out of the financial literacy course before it becomes a requirement for graduation in 2024-25, when current sophomores become seniors, Assistant Superintendent Michael Gogoj said Thursday. “We are certainly ahead of the curve because the crux of the changes will affect the Class of 2025 and beyond.”

There are no other changes planned for other graduation requirements:

• English — four credits

• Mathematics — three or four credits

• Science — three or four credits

• Social studies — three or four credits

• Art/Humanities — two credits

• Electives — six credits

Under the requirements, a minimum of 10 credits must be earned in the combined social studies, science and mathematics areas.