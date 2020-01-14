Carlisle Area School Board may consider reducing the number of marking periods for elementary school students from four to three in 2020-21.
District administrators recently briefed board members on suggested changes to the school calendar that could also impact spring parent-teacher conferences and professional development days for the faculty.
The changes could come up for discussion again this Thursday during the regular monthly board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.
Further review of the revised calendar may take place in February during which time a vote could be taken. The number of marking periods for secondary students will remain at four for 2020-21.
The calendar for 2019-20 has four marking periods of 45-47 days each for all levels of students. The end dates for those periods are Oct. 23, Jan. 10, March 18 and May 28.
In its current draft, the proposed calendar for 2020-21 has the first “elementary marking period” of 58 days ending on Nov. 13. This would be followed by the second “elementary marking period” also of 58 days but ending on Feb. 26. The third and final “elementary marking period” would consist of 62 days ending June 3.
The draft calendar calls for four “secondary marking periods” of 45-47 days each to end on Oct. 28, 2020, Jan. 14, 2021, March 24, 2021, and June 3 2021.
You have free articles remaining.
Superintendent Christina Spielbauer presented an overview of the calendar changes during a Jan. 9 board-as-a-whole committee meeting. She was joined by Michael Gogoj, district director of curriculum and instruction.
Spielbauer told board members the proposed calendar was the result of a discussion between the administration and professional staff.
Gogoj said the proposed shift from four to three marking periods would enable the district to time the issuing of the first report card with November parent-teacher conferences. This would yield data and conversations that are relevant, timely and meaningful for the student, family and teacher, Gogoj said.
He said the district transition to standards-based report cards has highlighted the need to build in more time at the start of the school year to allow students to acclimate to the new grade level, develop strong relationships with peers and their teacher and to understand procedures before they learn and master reportable standards.
Having more time between marking periods adds instructional time, reduces assessment time and creates more opportunities for students to achieve mastery, Gogoj said.
Aside from the proposed change in marking periods, the draft 2020-21 calendar also includes a shift in the timing of spring parent-teacher conferences from February to March. As in November, this would enable the district to better time the issuing of report card to the conferences for a more timely and relevant review.
In recent years, Carlisle school district has scheduled four professional development days for the first summer week following the close of the academic year. The calendar for 2020-21 would “embed” the four days at strategic points throughout the school year to allow for the immediate application of what is learned, Gogoj said. This would allow elementary school teachers to attend professional development during the school year instead of only during the summer months, he said.