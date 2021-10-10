Carlisle school board leans toward a tax hike limit of 4.4% next year

Carlisle Area School Board is leaning towards setting a limit of 4.4% as the maximum property tax increase for 2022-2023.
There was no support among board members during a finance committee Thursday to seek exceptions that would broaden their authority to increase the tax millage beyond the Act 1 Index adjusted rate.
Instead, they agreed to stay within the 4.4% limit without pursuing Act 1 exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.
Every year, as part of the budget cycle, the board has to decide how to proceed with a potential tax increase regarding the Act 1 Index, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler said. “The board is given two options under the law.”
Since 2006, the board has passed an annual resolution limiting its authority to increase the millage to no more than the Act 1 calculation for inflation and poverty that is issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. In a typical cycle, the Carlisle board considers a preliminary budget in May followed by final adoption in June.
Board members Thursday ruled out the second option that allows the administration to seek exceptions under Act 1, but under a compressed timeline that would require preliminary budget approval in January 2022.
At the committee meeting, Kinsler recommended that the board remain consistent and pass a resolution on Nov. 18 to set the official limit for 2022-2023 at the adjusted rate of 4.4%. Committee chairman Bruce Clash supported her recommendation.
“There’s no need to push it,” Clash said, calling the exceptions minimal at best. “We are in a solid financial position. Paying for education is a stress on the community.”
Last year, the board agreed to raise the millage by 2% even though the Act 1 Index allowed for a 3.9% maximum increase. Committee member Gerald Eby said he can’t think of a time when the Index has been as high as 4.4%. He added the half-percent gain in the adjusted rate gives Carlisle more latitude going into the budget cycle for 2022-2023.
As with last year, the board has the option to levy a tax increase lower than the maximum allowed under Act 1, board member Anne Lauritzen said. “We don’t have to go all the way up to the Index. We don’t need to pursue that path.”
