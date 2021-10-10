Carlisle school board leans toward a tax hike limit of 4.4% next year

Carlisle Area School Board is leaning towards setting a limit of 4.4% as the maximum property tax increase for 2022-2023.

There was no support among board members during a finance committee Thursday to seek exceptions that would broaden their authority to increase the tax millage beyond the Act 1 Index adjusted rate.

Instead, they agreed to stay within the 4.4% limit without pursuing Act 1 exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.

Every year, as part of the budget cycle, the board has to decide how to proceed with a potential tax increase regarding the Act 1 Index, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler said. “The board is given two options under the law.”

Since 2006, the board has passed an annual resolution limiting its authority to increase the millage to no more than the Act 1 calculation for inflation and poverty that is issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. In a typical cycle, the Carlisle board considers a preliminary budget in May followed by final adoption in June.