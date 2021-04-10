Carlisle school board leans toward a 2% tax hike for next year

Carlisle Area School Board members are leaning toward a 2% tax increase as part of a strategy to close a projected $5.95 million gap in its budget for 2021-22.

Board members Thursday reviewed two alternatives to the proposed 2% hike that district administrators have recommended to bridge the gap between $95,376,000 in expenditures and $89,423,000 in revenue.

The alternatives call for either no tax increase or a 1% tax increase. None of the options currently on the table approach the maximum 3.9% increase allowed under Act 1.

While several board members spoke out Thursday in support of the 2% hike, they are still a month away from taking any official action. A vote on preliminary budget approval is scheduled for May 13 with a vote on final adoption scheduled for June 17.

If approved, the 2% hike would increase the tax rate from 15.3528 to 15.6598 mills. Property owners would pay about $1,565.98 on every $100,000 of assessed property value or $30.70 more than the current year. The tax hike would generate about $985,000 in new revenue.

To help close the remaining gap in the budget, district administrators are recommending that the board draw down $2,761,000 in savings from three categories of fund balance.