Superintendent Colleen Friend clarified a resolution Thursday that granted school police officers Kerry Vincent and Gregory McCombs the authority to carry a firearm while on duty on Carlisle Area School District property.

The board approved the resolution 8-1, clearing the way for administrators to petition the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas to grant the officers the authority so long as they satisfy all training requirements.

Board member David Miller was the only school director to vote against the resolution, citing concern over the ability of unarmed officers to react in time to make a difference in the event of an active shooter. Miller said he was under the impression that the two officers will be carrying firearms in the schools at all times, which will not be the case.

Friend clarified her statement published in The Sentinel that said it would be up to each officer to decide when to carry a firearm.

“The decision to carry a firearm into our school buildings is dependent upon the necessity to keep students and staff safe,” Friend said. “The conditions must warrant the need to carry a firearm.

“I have written administrative guidelines regarding the procedures and protocols that will be reviewed by our safety and security consultants, MG Tactical, and [by] our school police officers,” she said. “These guidelines dictate specific circumstances in which it is necessary for a directive from me to carry a firearm, and emergency situations in which contacting me would create a lapse in time that could delay an emergency response.”

Citing the need for security, Friend would not specify in public what circumstances would result in a directive.

August 2021 was the first time board members granted two officers — McCombs and Rob Montgomery — the authority to carry a firearm. Montgomery has since resigned.

“We are simply replacing Officer Montgomery with Officer Vincent due to Officer Montgomery’s resignation," Friend said of the resolution that was approved Thursday. The administration will seek assistance from the district solicitor Stock & Leader in preparing the petition for a court order.

Board President Paula Bussard said there are safety features at each campus and a culture that strives to build trust and respect in interactions among adults and students.

The presence of school police officers is crucial not only to incident response, but to head off trouble by forming working relationships with students, staff and faculty, Friend said earlier this month.

Last August, the board reappointed 12 people to serve as school police officers with authority under the Pennsylvania School Code to enforce good order in school buildings, on school buses and on school grounds.

Six of those officers have the additional authority to issue summary citations and to detain people until local law enforcement arrives. Aside from Vincent and McCombs, those officers are Dane Colyer, Ron Leidigh, Keith Seibert and Craig Sibert.

Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration walk through Carlisle Monday