The Carlisle Area School Board could vote May 11 to advertise a 2023-24 budget that would raise taxes 2% to 3% to close a projected $6.4 million shortfall.

Director of Business Operations Jenna Kinsler briefed board members last week on three scenarios that combine a tax hike with a drawdown from reserves to balance out a fiscal plan based on $104.8 million in proposed expenditures and $98.4 million in anticipated revenue.

The board plans to review a final version of the preliminary budget on May 4 ahead of the vote to advertise it. Final adoption is scheduled for June 15. All meetings start at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

None of the scenarios recommend a 5.3% tax hike, the maximum allowed under Act 1. Board members have been consistent in recent years to hold any increase to roughly half the cap the state sets to account for inflation and changes in the poverty level.

The current tax rate for the school district is 15.9729 mils. Kinsler based the impact of proposed tax hikes on $177,400, the median assessed value of homes in the district. She outlined scenarios for 2%, 2.5% and a3% tax hikes.

At 2%, the rate of 16.2923 mils would generate $1.04 million in new revenue. This could be combined with $5.355 million drawn from reserves to balance the budget. The property owner would pay $2,883.74 in district property tax next year or $56.54 more than the current year.

At 2.5%, the tax rate would increase to 16.3722 mils and would generate $1.3 million in new revenue requiring a drawdown of $5.095 million from reserves. The property owner would pay $2,897.88, or $70.68 more than the current year.

At 3%, the tax rate would rise to 16.4520 mils and would generate about $1.56 million in new revenue and require $4.835 million from reserves. This would require the property owner to pay $2,912 or $84.80 more.

In his first budget, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a 7.8% increase in subsidies to school districts to cover inflation, Kinsler said. For Carlisle, this could mean an increase of about $1.69 million in basic education funding and about $331,000 in special education funding.

Budget talks at the state level are ongoing, and there’s no guarantee the proposed increase in funding would pass the legislature. Rather than budget the full amount of a potential increase, district administrators in Carlisle budgeted only 20% of the governor’s increase or $410,985.

Other revenue trends identified by Kinsler include a $1 million increase in anticipated Earned Income Tax revenue, a $75,000 increase in investment income and a $95,000 increase in federal funding to support student services.

Kinsler identified a number of major cost drivers including:

• $2,514,460 more in tuition payments the district pays outside agencies to provide special education services

• $1,321,995 increase in utilities due to inflation

• $1,085,015 increase in salaries due to a proposed 3.1% pay hike

• $830,000 transfer from the capital reserve to the general fund to pay for technology upgrades

• $478,380 increase in the cost of employee benefits

• $476,705 increase in transportation costs

• $392,580 increase in software upgrades and technology