Carlisle school board extends the discount period on real estate taxes

Carlisle-area property owners will have more time this year to pay their school real estate tax bill during the 2% discount period.
Carlisle Area School Board members Thursday passed a resolution to extend the discount period by a month from the traditional cut-off date of Aug. 31 to Sept. 30.
The extension is being done because of the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, board finance committee chairman Bruce Clash said. By extending its discount period, the district is consistent with extensions already approved by local municipalities, he said.
The school board resolution also extends by one month the period during which a property owner can pay the face amount of a school tax bill with no discount or penalty imposed. The traditional face period ran from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 while the face period for this coming fiscal year will run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.
The time extensions on the discount and face periods only apply to the 2020-21 fiscal year, which starts on July 1. That is the same date in which tax bills are printed and mailed out to property owners.
The timetable reverts back to its original configuration starting in the 2021-22 fiscal year, Clash said.
Under the resolution, a 10% penalty shall be imposed on school tax payments received after Nov. 30. All unpaid school taxes as of Dec. 31 of each year will be turned over to the Cumberland County Tax Claims Bureau for collection.
Instead of a lump payment, taxpayers have the option to pay the school tax face amount in three equal installments due Aug. 31, Sept. 30 and Oct. 31 of each year.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
