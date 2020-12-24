Carlisle school board earmarks $1 million for future athletic field and facilities improvements; turf fields an option

Carlisle Area School Board has earmarked $1 million in its 2021-22 capital reserve budget for improvements to athletic fields and facilities.

Representatives from ELA Sport of Lititz are to meet in late January with a work group of board members and district administrators, said Tom Horton, director of facilities.

They are to review a recommended list of short-term and long-term improvements to include in a final version of an athletic and physical education facilities master plan.

In October 2018, the board hired the Lancaster County firm to conduct a study that mapped out conditions at existing fields and facilities. This research also included seeking input from coaches on future needs and goals.

Full development of the master plan was delayed by the onset this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Horton said. In mid-November, district officials met with ELA Sport representatives to update everyone on the progress, he said.

The hope is that by late January the consultant would have all the necessary information to furnish a completed study for work group members to review, Horton said. “We will go over it one more time. If there are any adjustments that the administration or the board would like to make, they [ELA Sport] will take it back and adjust it.”