Carlisle school board earmarks $1 million for future athletic field and facilities improvements; turf fields an option

Carlisle Area School Board has earmarked $1 million in its 2021-22 capital reserve budget for improvements to athletic fields and facilities.
Representatives from ELA Sport of Lititz are to meet in late January with a work group of board members and district administrators, said Tom Horton, director of facilities.
They are to review a recommended list of short-term and long-term improvements to include in a final version of an athletic and physical education facilities master plan.
In October 2018, the board hired the Lancaster County firm to conduct a study that mapped out conditions at existing fields and facilities. This research also included seeking input from coaches on future needs and goals.
Full development of the master plan was delayed by the onset this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Horton said. In mid-November, district officials met with ELA Sport representatives to update everyone on the progress, he said.
The hope is that by late January the consultant would have all the necessary information to furnish a completed study for work group members to review, Horton said. “We will go over it one more time. If there are any adjustments that the administration or the board would like to make, they [ELA Sport] will take it back and adjust it.”
As part of its contract, ELA Sport will develop schematic drawings that include core project improvements and site work such as parking, pedestrian walkways, handicapped access, entry areas and landscaping.
The goal is to bring a final plan to the full school board by February or March that would include a priority list of recommended improvements with cost estimates and a suggested timeline, Horton said. The board would decide whether the district should follow through on some, none or all of the improvements and how to phase in the work.
To prepare the district, Horton recommended the board earmark $1 million in its capital reserve budget for 2021-22. The board approved his request when that budget was approved on Dec. 10.
As director of facilities, Horton organizes proposed capital projects on a rolling five-year schedule. He recommended that the board not only set aside $1 million in 2021-22, but $1 million each year for 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26. Horton based the $5 million estimate on information he had from the consultant. The board, in its Dec. 10 decision, made no commitment beyond 2021-22.
The master plan will focus on athletic fields and facilities on the district main campus, Lamberton Middle School and Bellaire Elementary School. The main campus includes Wilson Middle School and Carlisle High School.
Improvements under review include the option of converting existing athletic fields from natural grass to artificial turf, Horton said. The board will have the flexibility to space out the improvements over a period greater than five years, he said.
The district agreement with ELA is an outgrowth of meetings held since June 2017 by the Athletic and Physical Education Facilities Master Plan Work Group that included school board members Rick Coplen, Brian Guillaume and Anne Lauritzen.
The meetings started after board members realized the district needed a long-term plan for its athletic fields, Lauritzen said in late October 2018. “None of us are professional master planners. It would really pay off in the long run to have professionals do the work for us.”
The board on Dec. 10 approved a capital reserve budget that includes $2.1 million for facilities and about $921,000 for technology for a total of $3,027,200. Aside from the $1 million set aside for the facilities master plan, the 2021-22 facilities portion includes:
• $420,000 for two replacement air-conditioning chillers, one at Hamilton Elementary School and one at Mooreland Elementary School
• $325,000 for miscellaneous repair and maintenance projects
• $91,200 to convert to LED the auditorium lights in the Swartz building of Carlisle High School
• $75,000 for painting
• $50,000 in planning costs for projects
• $40,000 for maintenance equipment and vehicle replacement
• $40,000 for surveillance systems, cameras and door access controls
• $15,000 for sidewalk repairs.
In the technology portion of the capital reserve budget, about $690,000 will go toward the replacement of computers and devices, $25,000 will be for infrastructure costs and $196,000 will go toward the purchase of interactive displays, servers, back-up power units and other equipment.
