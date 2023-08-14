Carlisle Area School Board could vote Thursday on a proposed pilot program to teach Wilson Middle School students interpersonal skills to build better relationships with their teachers and peers.

Character Strong could be implemented this school year and involve students in all three grade levels, Assistant Superintendent Michael Gogoj said. He briefed board members on the program during a recent education committee meeting.

“We know that culture and climate in our buildings is extremely important,” Gogoj said. “It has become even more relevant and important through and post pandemic.”

Under the proposed program, each student in grades 6 through 8 will be assigned to a group led by a teacher who will guide them through a 40-minute session every other week, said Jacob Evans, principal of Wilson Middle School.

Each grade level will have different topics structured around a core outcome, said Lisa Fulton, district counseling supervisor. In the sixth grade, the topics will focus on belonging since those students are new to the middle school experience. The topics will be meeting new people, building listening skills, understanding conflict resolution and becoming a better friend.

In the seventh grade, the topics will turn to helping students develop personal well-being along with insight on how those practices could impact their relationships with others. Topics will be understanding emotions, understanding stress, building social awareness, acting with empathy and learning to compromise.

Eighth-grade topics will focus on encouraging students to be more engaged in their school and community. Topics will be developing values as guides, practicing effective teamwork for impact, developing strategies for teamwork challenges and becoming school leaders.

The first four sessions in each grade level provide a foundation. Starting with the fifth session, the teacher will use a process called Character Dare to encourage students to practice the concepts in real-life situations.

Examples of Character Dares include growing school spirit by asking a friend to attend an after-school activity, writing a deserving business in town a thank you note and posting a sticky note on a friend’s desk or locker with a positive message on it.

Three years ago, the district was offered an opportunity to participate in a grant program called the Path to Graduation, Evans said. Research supporting the grant program identified emotional support students as the most likely group to drop out of school before graduation, he said.

Since then, the district has received about $20,000 for additional supports to reduce the likelihood of students dropping out of school, said Jill Condo, director of student services.

The district used part of the grant money to implement an award system for emotional support students at Lamberton Middle School, Evans said. The money was also used to develop the Check & Connect program at both middle schools where teachers mentor at-risk students, he said.

With $3,800 remaining, the district wants to pay for an online subscription to the Character Strong curriculum, Gogoj said. This would include access to downloadable lesson plans, teacher training materials and student worksheets.

The plan is to run Character Strong as a pilot program at Wilson during 2023-24 and then evaluate the results, Gogoj said. Depending on the outcome, the administration could recommend the program be continued at Wilson, expanded to Lamberton or discontinued for 2024-25 and beyond. It would be up to the school board to decide.

During the recent meeting, committee chair Anne Lauritzen asked how the district will fund Character Strong in the future if it is successful.

Evans said the district would have an entire school year with Character Strong as a pilot to figure out how to pay for it in subsequent years.

“We might approach the Partnership for Better Health,” Board President Paula Bussard said. “If the state has grants for supporting mental health [initiatives], there may be some funding available.”

Board member Linda Manning said the district could pursue a partnership with the Carlisle Victory Circle, which has experience with programs that promote character building and academic achievement.

“There are a lot of very useful life skills,” board member David Miller said of Character Strong. “It has a lot of potential to do good. The teacher is a very critical component on how to present the material. Has there been any teacher training?”

There are training videos available to Wilson teachers explaining how to set up a Character Strong session, Evans said. The district may look at looping where students have the same Character Strong teacher all three years of middle school, he said.

Lessons learned through Character Strong could help address the problem of diminishing levels of social interaction within the broader culture, school board member Bruce Clash said. Behavioral problems not only affect the student who is acting out, but the entire class each time a lesson needs to be shut down to restore order, he said.

“It has been a building goal for Wilson to cut down on peer-to-peer issues and disciplinary incidents,” Evans said. “Research has showed that Character Strong can help with that.”

“The work we do is all about relationships,” Fulton said. If students feel good and more connected to school, they tend to do better academically, she said.