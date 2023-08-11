Under proposed changes, home education students would be able to participate in academic, co-curricular and career/technical courses offered by the Carlisle Area School District.

Currently, no options exist where a family can pick and choose to have their child come into a public school building for part of the day to participate in a course, Assistant Superintendent Michael Gogoj said last week.

That could change in the upcoming school year depending on the outcome of a possible vote by Carlisle Area School Board members on Aug. 17. Board members are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

Proposed policies set the conditions under which only home education students living in the district can participate in courses offered in district schools. Policy 137.2 defines co-curricular as activities that merge extracurricular activities with a required academic course such as band and orchestra.

Before they could participate in any course offering, the home education student would have to submit documents and written verification of eligibility or completion of prerequisites to the building principal. This could include qualifying exams, attendance records and portfolios.

“It’s not an automatic to enter,” Gogoj said. If, for example, a career/technical course has a limited number of seats, the home education student would be placed on the same waiting list as a student enrolled full-time in the district.

Once approved for participation, the home education student must comply with all school rules and administrative regulations regarding health and student conduct in school and at school-sponsored activities. They must also meet attendance and reporting requirements established for that course.

Under policy 137.2, home education students may participate in academic courses equaling up to at least one-quarter of the school day for full-time district students. Also, home education students can only participate in academic courses and/or co-curricular activities that are scheduled in consecutive time periods during the school day if the student’s parents or guardians are not able to provide supervision between scheduled activities.

That is meant to head off a scenario where a parent or guardian could drop off a home education student for courses that are spaced out during the school day, Gogoj said. The district has no provisions to house and supervise home education students between classes, he said.

“There are logistical and financial implications that go with this,” Gogoj told board members. “It could be very minor. It could be moderate. We don’t know the impact until we [know] what the families are interested in.”

For years, home education students have participated in district sports teams and in school musicals, Board President Paula Bussard said last week. “It’s never been a lot. Just always a handful.”

Bussard said she doesn’t envision a large influx of home education students. “I think it will be very specific and targeted to what families are not able to access for their child,” she said.

The proposed policies would enable home education students to use district transportation when bus routes are already operating and space is available in addition to full-time district students.

The district would lend to the home education student all the necessary curriculum materials and district-owned devices necessary for the academic course.

“Our view is that all kids and adolescents in Carlisle are our community students,” Gogoj said. “We’re happy to do this. It just means some changes to our procedures.”